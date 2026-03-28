Davao malls cut hours amid energy concerns

SEVERAL major shopping centers in Davao City will adjust operating hours starting March 30, 2026, as part of efforts to manage electricity consumption amid ongoing energy concerns.

Leading mall operators, including SM Supermalls, Ayala Malls, and Vista Mall, said malls will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Gaisano Capital Mintal will follow a shorter schedule, operating from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on the same date. The mall said the adjustment aims to ease the impact of the fuel crisis and support national energy-saving efforts.

Coordinated response to energy concerns

The change reflects a broader push among commercial establishments in Davao City to support power conservation measures. Several malls have shortened operating hours to reduce electricity use, particularly during peak demand.

Operators are balancing customer access with improved efficiency as pressure on energy supply increases. Industry observers note that malls, among the largest electricity consumers in urban areas, play a key role in energy management strategies. Adjusting operating hours offers a practical way to cut consumption without significantly disrupting economic activity.

Policy push for shorter mall hours

Earlier this week, Cheeno Miguel D. Almario proposed a measure urging the government to study reducing mall operating hours nationwide.

The proposal calls on the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Energy, in coordination with local government units, to assess whether shorter hours for malls and other large commercial establishments can significantly cut electricity use.

Almario said the initiative aims to promote efficiency and responsible consumption, not to burden businesses, as global developments continue to strain energy markets and drive up costs. The proposal forms part of broader efforts to strengthen conservation measures ahead of higher electricity demand in the coming months.

Shoppers in Davao City are advised to take note of the new mall hours and plan visits accordingly. DEF