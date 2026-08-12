Davao mangoes eye global markets

DAVAO Region produces more than 36,000 metric tons of mangoes annually, highlighting the region’s growing role in Mindanao’s mango industry as industry stakeholders convened in Davao City for the opening of the 2nd Mindanao Mango Congress on Wednesday, August 12.

The three-day congress, running from August 12 to 14, brings together mango farmers, industry groups, government agencies, processors, traders, exporters, and private-sector partners to strengthen the industry’s value chain and explore wider domestic and international markets.

Data from the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) showed that the region produces 36,333 metric tons of mangoes every year, with major production areas including Matanao and Malalag in Davao del Sur and the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte.

Across Mindanao, annual mango production is estimated at 202,274 metric tons, underscoring the island’s significant contribution to the country’s mango supply.

The congress is spearheaded by the Mindanao Integrated Mango Stakeholders Association (Mimsa) and the Davao Region Integrated Mango Agribusiness Council Inc. (Drimaco), in partnership with DA-Davao.

The gathering aims to provide a platform for stakeholders to address production and marketing challenges, exchange technologies and innovations, strengthen partnerships, and identify opportunities that could make Mindanao mangoes more competitive in local and international markets.

In his keynote message, DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga said the industry must shift its focus from simply increasing production toward improving quality, expanding markets, and increasing the value received by farmers.

“Our challenge today is no longer simply about producing more. It is about producing better, adding more value, reaching more markets, and ensuring that a greater share of that value goes back to our farmers,” Gonzaga said.

Gonzaga said improving the competitiveness of Mindanao mangoes would require greater investments in postharvest facilities, processing, value-adding activities, and market development.

He also stressed that expanding the industry would require stronger coordination among farmers, government agencies, local government units, private companies, processors, traders and exporters.

The DA-Davao official also pointed to opportunities in the international market, particularly in East Asia.

“As a testament to our growing export potential, Davao mangoes are set to reach the markets of South Korea and Japan, following the assessment of David Park, president of Sae Kyoung Co. of South Korea and Wismettac Foods, Inc. of Japan,” Gonzaga said.

The potential expansion into South Korea and Japan comes as stakeholders seek to position Mindanao mangoes beyond the domestic market and tap higher-value export opportunities.

At the national level, the Philippine mango industry generates approximately US$61 million annually from international export shipments, while its combined domestic and agricultural economic value is estimated at more than P41.60 billion.

Fresh mangoes account for around 59 percent of the country’s total mango export value, according to DA-Davao.

For industry stakeholders, however, increasing production alone will not be enough to sustain the sector’s growth. Improvements in quality, postharvest handling, processing and market access remain critical to ensuring that farmers benefit from the expansion of the industry.

Mimsa Chairman Benedicto Alves said the congress provides an opportunity for stakeholders to prepare the industry for larger markets and collectively address challenges that could hinder its expansion.

“This Congress is an opportunity for us to prepare the industry for bigger markets. If we want Mindanao mangoes to reach more countries, we must work together to address production, quality, postharvest, and market challenges,” Alves said.

The Mindanao Mango Congress will continue through August 14, with discussions focused on industry development, innovations, market opportunities, and strategies to make Mindanao mangoes more competitive in both domestic and international markets. DEF