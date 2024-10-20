Davao med school grad tops Physician Licensure exam

THE Davao community is in high spirits following the remarkable achievement of Isaac Edron Jones Orig, a graduate of Davao City-based medical school, as he secured the top spot in the 2024 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) with a score of 89.33 percent.

Orig, a Registered Medical Technologist (RMT) for five years, previously placed seventh in the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination (MTLE) in 2019, earning a rating of 89.40 percent.

He graduated as valedictorian from Notre Dame of Kidapawan College in high school and went on to graduate summa cum laude from San Pedro College in Davao City with a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science. He also earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF), graduating as class valedictorian and receiving cum laude honors.

In a message posted on Facebook just months before the exam, Orig expressed his readiness to embark on his career as a medical professional. He wrote, "Virtute et Scientia" which signifies embracing the responsibility of making a difference in every life we touch through virtues and knowledge.

Reflecting on a year filled with growth and challenges, he said, "A year at San Pedro Hospital has been a journey that tested our limits and showed us the true meaning of dedication and compassion. Every patient, every mentor, and every late night has shaped us into the people we are today."

Like many other examinees, Orig adhered to board examination superstitions by visiting churches and wearing red underwear, believing these practices could boost his chances of success.

“Wala may mawala kung i-try nimo so nag adto ko sa Saint Jude tapos nagsout kog brief nga pula. Naay pud koy kaila na topnotcher na residente ang nagpatahal pud ko dadto (here’s nothing to lose if you try, so I went to Saint Jude and wore red briefs. I also know a topnotcher resident who sharpened my test pencils)," he said in an interview with Bombo Radyo Davao on Sunday morning, October 20.

Orig is still undecided about which medical specialization to pursue, but he is committed to teaching the next generation of medical professionals, particularly at his alma mater.

“I still don’t know what specialization I will take, but my next steps are to teach in medical schools to give back to my pre-med and med school,” he noted in the vernacular.

In interviews, several Dabawenyos expressed pride in Orig's impressive accomplishment, emphasizing the competitive spirit of their community.

“His achievement is also an achievement for us. I am proud to say that we, Dabawenyos cannot be defeated. We are strong, bold, and can compete against top institutions,” said Marilou Bandaja, a 25-year-old private teacher, in an online interview with SunStar Davao.

Nina Itao added, “I think we, Dabawenyos should also celebrate his victory because passing the PLE is hard, let alone making it to the top 10.”

Isaac’s parents, Angelito and Rowela Orig work for the local government units in Kabacan and Kidapawan City.

On Saturday, October 19, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that out of 6,600 examinees, 3,845 passed the examination (Complete and Prelims) administered by the Board of Medicine in various locations, including Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

The Board of Medicine members overseeing the licensure examination included Dr. Zenaida L. Antonio (Chairman), Dr. Godofreda V. Dalmacion, Dr. Martha O. Nucum, Dr. Efren C. Laxamana, Dr. Joanna V. Remo, and Dr. Prudencio Z. Sta. Lucia, Jr. (Inhibited).

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines Manila (UP Manila) was recognized as the top-performing school, with 160 out of its 165 examinees passing the exams. DEF