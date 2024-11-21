Davao men embrace No-Scalpel Vasectomy

THE City Population Office of Davao has reported a growing number of men opting for No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV).

Justice Minsanao Rasgo, the NSV coordinator, shared that from January to October 2024, 101 men underwent the procedure, nearing last year’s total of 107.

Notably, 30 of this year’s patients came from areas outside Davao City, such as Bukidnon, General Santos City, and Cagayan de Oro, as the service is open to non-residents.

“Kung imong tan-awon ang tibuok tuig last year kay 107 karung tuiga gikan January to October lang 101 na so unom na lang ka pasyente mutabla na ta sa accomplishment last year (If you compare, last year we had 107 patients for the entire year. This year, from January to October, we’ve already reached 101. We only need six more to match last year’s total),” he said in a radio interview with Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday morning, November 18, 2024.

Rasgo attributed the increase to greater awareness among men about their role in family planning. He highlighted that 16 more clients are scheduled for surgery on November 29.

The NSV offers a permanent family planning solution for men who no longer want children.

Rasgo added that the procedure helps couples manage family size, particularly given rising living costs in the Philippines.

He added that NSV allows men to share the responsibility of family planning, as women often undergo ligation. This gives families more options to achieve their goals.

The NSV is a quick, minimally invasive procedure lasting 10 to 15 minutes, with no incisions or stitches required. Recovery takes one to two days, with minimal aftercare.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vasectomies can be performed at healthcare centers, family planning clinics, or private doctors’ offices. The procedure is less invasive than other sterilization methods and does not require general anesthesia or hospitalization. RGP