Davao municipalities, cities suspend classes, work

Several cities and municipalities in the Davao Region have suspended their work and classes due to tropical storm Kabayan.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte, through Proclamation Number 11, Series of 2023, has declared that all levels in public and private schools as well as government offices in Davao City be suspended on December 18.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) issued Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 7, around 11 p.m. on December 17, which states that Kabayan, international name Jelawat, has intensified into a Tropical Storm and its center that is estimated to be 275 kilometer east of Davao City. The bulletin issued a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 with strong winds at the speed of 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (km/h) and a Gale warning for the coastal waters along the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

“The City Government of Davao is duty bound to safeguard the welfare of the public and undertake measures to avert untoward incidents or disasters that may be caused by the effects of said weather occurrence,” Duterte wrote in the proclamation.

Although work in government offices is suspended, several offices in charge of safety and security; health; social services; disaster, and emergency response services are exempted.

Meanwhile, private offices and establishments are given the discretion to suspend work or adopt a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement; however, they are encouraged by the city government to do so in line with the safety of their employees.

Similarly, the City of Mati suspended its classes at all levels from private to public schools on December 18, 2023. Work in private and government offices was also included. City of Mati Mayor Michelle N. Rabat signed Executive Order No. 107 Series of 2023 as a precautionary measure given the heavy downpour that is caused by Kabayan.

In the DOST-Pagasa Bulletin No. 9, it stated that Kabayan will be affecting the province of Davao Oriental and will cause heavy rainfall with the possibility of flooding and rain-induced landslides. Thus, classes and work in the city were suspended but “frontline services such as peace and order, public services, disaster and risk reduction management, health services were excluded from the suspension.”

Meanwhile, the Provincial Government of Davao del Norte also suspended classes in schools and work on December 18, 2023. Gov. Edwin Jubahib of Davao del Norte signed a suspension memorandum, which was adopted by several cities and municipalities in Davao del Norte.

Jose E. Relampagos, Panabo City Mayor signed Executive Order No. 310 series of 2023, suspending classes at all levels and work in public office.

But the suspension of private operations is left to the discretion of their respective heads and managers while public offices whose functions are to deliver essential or health services; preparedness and response to disasters; and performance of vital services were exempted from the suspension and were mandated to be “alert status” to provide emergency assistance to the City of Panabo.

The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) has also suspended its classes at all levels from private to public schools on December 18, 2023, and also includes work in the city hall and other government offices in the city.

Leonidas R. Bahague, Mayor of the Municipality of Carmen, signed Memorandum Order No. 200, series of 2023, which suspended classes at all levels of public and private schools as well as work in government offices on the same date.

The Municipality of Monkayo, in a Facebook post, has also suspended its classes and work; however, several front-line office services will remain, particularly in the affected barangays.

Manuel E. Zamora, Municipal Mayor of Monkayo also temporarily suspended their activities such as their Christmas tree lighting and “Kan-anan sa Fiesta sa Pasko Foodhub as recommended by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management (MDRRM).

However, as a consideration of the private sector, their management where given the discretion of whether it is necessary for their employees to physically report to their company.

Eufracio P. Dayaday, Municipal Mayor of Asuncion, has also suspended work and classes at all levels because of “Kabayan”.

In a Facebook post of Atty. Leah Marie Moral-Romano, mayor of the municipality of Braulio E. Dujali, also suspended works in government offices and classes at all levels.

Niño Sotero L. Uy, Governor of the Province of Davao Oriental, has activated its blue alert status through a Memorandum Order No. 10. Under the blue alert status, the province’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Emergency Operations Center (PDRRMC-EOC) while other response teams are on standby.

Based on Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 5 that was issued by DOST-Pagasa, five municipalities under Davao Oriental are under tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 and these are Cateel, Boston, Manay, and Caraga.

Dorothy M. Gonzaga, Governor of the Province of Davao de Oro, also signed the memorandum suspending classes and work in schools due to the tropical storm Kabayan and work in the Local Government Units (LGUs), but which are subject to the discretion of the respective local chief executives.

Gov. Franklin P. Bautista of the Province of Davao Occidental also issued a Memorandum Order No. 145, which states that all classes and work in the province are suspended on December 18, because of the yellow rain forecasts brought by Kabayan but the offices of Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRMO), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), and health personnel will remain operating in case of eventualities.

As per the Tropical Cyclone Bulletin number 12, which was issued at 2 p.m. on December 18, 2023, Kabayan is expected to track westward or northwestward across the Philippine archipelago over the next two days. It is expected to cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao and emerge over the Sulu Sea. RGP