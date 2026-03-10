Davao Museum bares operating hours extension for Araw ng Dabaw

THE National Museum of the Philippines–Davao (NMP-Davao) announced the extension of its operating hours in time for the celebration of Araw ng Dabaw.

NMP-Davao said that to give the public more time to explore the museum’s stories, art, and heritage of the Davao Region, it will extend its operating hours from March 13 to 14 (Friday to Saturday), from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with free admission.

The museum’s usual operating hours are from Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Take this chance to rediscover the culture, history, and creativity of Davao and Mindanao,” NMP-Davao wrote in its Facebook post on March 9, 2026.

NMP-Davao reminded museumgoers to bring a valid ID and present it upon entry.

On January 11, 2026, NMP-Davao reopened its doors to the public after it was temporarily closed due to the strong doublet earthquake that struck the Davao Region on October 10, 2025. The building was affected; however, there was no structural damage.

Admission remains free of charge, and visitors are only required to present one valid ID for identification.

Bringing beverages, water containers, or tumblers inside the museum is prohibited to prevent potential damage to the artifacts.

From December 2024 to October 2025, the museum recorded around 300,000 visitors. On average, the museum receives about 20,000 to 30,000 visitors per month.

NMP-Davao first opened its doors to the public on December 1, 2024. It is the fourth national museum in Mindanao and is recognized as the largest in the region. The museum is located at the People’s Park Compound along J. Palma Gil Street, Barangay 4A, Poblacion District, Davao City.

The first to fourth floors house the NMP-Davao exhibits, while the fifth floor is designated for Museo Dabawenyo. RGP