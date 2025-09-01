Davao Occidental brgy cap gunned down in broad daylight

A BARANGAY captain was gunned down while two of his companions were wounded in a broad daylight shooting in Barangay Tubalan, Malita, Davao Occidental, on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

The fatality was identified as Barangay Captain Isabelo “Jed” Masiwel II of Barangay Pangaleon, Malita. His injured companions, known only by their aliases “Benny” and “Eting,” are both residents of the area.

Initial police investigation revealed that Masiwel had arrived at Tubalan Elementary School around 2:40 p.m. to deliver the salaries for workers constructing a new school building. Moments later, four unidentified armed men reportedly emerged and opened fire on Masiwel and his companions.

The suspects quickly fled the scene, allegedly taking more than P500,000 in cash intended for workers’ salaries.

Responding personnel rushed “Benny” and “Eting” to a hospital in Digos City for treatment, while Masiwel was declared dead on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Following the incident, Malita Mayor Benjamin Joseph Bautista Jr. condemned the killing of the Barangay Captain, calling it a “cruel and cowardly act” and urging law enforcement to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“As the Mayor of the Municipality of Malita, I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Barangay Captain Jed of Barangay Pangaleon. I also call on the authorities to immediately bring the perpetrators of the cruel and cowardly act to justice,” Bautista said in a statement.

The Malita Municipal Police Station has launched a hot pursuit operation and is conducting a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the gunmen.

Police are also probing whether the attack was a targeted killing or a robbery attempt, as investigators piece together testimonies and evidence from the crime scene.

Masiwel was the first elected official gunned down in 2025 in Davao Region.