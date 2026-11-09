Davao Occidental faces potential dry spell by end-November

DAVAO Occidental province may enter a dry spell by the end of November 2026, according to a forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), presented during its 201st Climate Forum.

Under Pagasa’s meteorological outlook, a dry spell is declared when an area experiences either three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall (21 to 60 percent reduction), or two consecutive months of way-below-normal rainfall (greater than 60 percent reduction).

Pagasa-Davao reported that as of October 25, 2026, Davao Occidental continues to receive below-normal rainfall for the month.

“If this pattern continues through November, the province is likely to experience a dry spell,” said Engr. Alan Ray Ribo of Pagasa-Davao.

Engr. Ribo also noted uneven rainfall in the province of Davao Oriental.

While the northern part of Davao Oriental and other Davao provinces, including Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao del Sur, recorded near-normal rainfall from October 1 to 25, the southern portion remained below normal.

The weatherman warned that if these dry conditions persist, parts of Davao Oriental could reach dry condition status by late November.

In response, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Davao Region (RDRRMC-Davao) is executing the region’s El Niño Action Plan across five key sectors: food security, water security, energy security, health security, and public safety.

As part of these preparedness measures, the Crisis Communication Committee has rolled out an El Niño Communication Plan designed to equip targeted community sectors with critical information to foster local resilience. PIA DAVAO