Davao Occidental records highest in road-crash-related deaths

THE province of Davao Occidental registered the lowest number of road crash-related deaths in the Davao Region in 2024, but newly released data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show that traffic fatalities across the region continue to increase, highlighting the need for stronger road safety interventions.

Based on PSA Davao Region statistics, Davao Occidental recorded 19 road crash-related deaths in 2024, the lowest among the region’s provinces and highly urbanized cities. While the province maintained relatively low fatality figures throughout the five-year period, road crashes remained a significant public safety concern across the region.

In contrast, Davao del Norte posted the highest number of road crash deaths, recording 425 fatalities in 2024. The figure represents a substantial increase from 301 deaths in 2020, making the province the deadliest area in the region for road crash incidents during the period covered by the report.

The City of Davao ranked second with 241 fatalities in 2024, while Davao del Sur recorded 149 deaths. Davao de Oro reported 96 fatalities, and Davao Oriental logged 94 deaths.

The PSA data showed that road crash-related deaths generally trended upward across the region between 2020 and 2024 despite occasional declines in some provinces. Davao del Norte experienced the most significant increase, climbing steadily from 301 deaths in 2020 to 425 in 2024. Davao del Sur also posted a continuous rise from 90 fatalities in 2020 to 149 in 2024.

Meanwhile, Davao City's figures increased from 237 deaths in 2020 to a peak of 274 in 2022 before declining to 241 in 2024. Davao de Oro likewise reached a high of 169 fatalities in 2022 but later dropped to 96 by 2024.

The report further revealed that men consistently accounted for the majority of road crash fatalities in the region. Male deaths rose from 690 in 2020 to 847 in 2024, while female fatalities increased from 113 to 177 during the same period.

The widening number of fatalities reflects the continuing risks faced by motorists, passengers, pedestrians, and other road users despite ongoing traffic management efforts. National road safety advocates have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, improved road infrastructure, safer vehicle operations, and intensified public awareness campaigns to curb traffic-related deaths.

According to the latest PSA figures, there is a need for local governments, transport regulators, and law enforcement agencies to strengthen road safety measures as fatalities continue to claim hundreds of lives across the Davao Region each year. DEF