Davao Occidental remote area benefits from DOH-Davao outreach program

THOUSANDS of residents in one of Davao Occidental’s most remote indigenous communities received medical care as the Department of Health-Davao region (DOH-Davao) led a comprehensive health outreach and immersion mission in Barangay South Lamidan, Don Marcelino. The week-long activity brought essential and specialized services directly to communities that often struggle to access healthcare due to distance, terrain, and limited local facilities.

Strengthening health access in remote communities

The community outreach and immersion activity (COIA), organized through the Regional Inter-Agency Committee for Indigenous Peoples Health (RIA-CIPH-Davao), united regional agencies, local partners, and frontline medical teams with a single goal: deliver inclusive healthcare to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

DOH-Davao OIC Regional Director Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo led the on-ground operations, meeting community and local officials to explore ways to reinforce the barangay’s healthcare system.

“Every community, no matter how remote, deserves access to quality healthcare so that services reach those who need them most and may empower the residents to live healthier lives,” Dr. Gamolo said.

Medical and social services to over 2,500 residents

From November 3 to 7, a total of 2,548 residents availed themselves of free services. Families arrived as early as dawn, many traveling from distant sitios to access medical consultations in family medicine, internal medicine, ophthalmology, optometry, ENT, and pediatrics.

Dental extractions and fluoridation, OB-GYN services such as prenatal check-ups and ultrasound, minor surgical procedures, capillary blood glucose testing, and the distribution of medicines were also offered throughout the week.

The mission also facilitated essential government and welfare services. Residents were assisted with birth registration through the Philippine Statistics Authority and Local Civil Registrar; PhilHealth-Davao processed membership registration, First Patient Encounters, and record updates; the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office helped with indigent certification and 4Ps record updates; and the AFP–73rd Infantry Battalion provided grooming services to children and adults.

Stories of healing and hope

Among those who benefited was Adelfa Lumayas, 61, from Sitio Kiadkad. Years after suffering a stroke, she continued to struggle with mobility until receiving physical therapy during the outreach.

“Dako kaayo akong pasalamat sa DOH, kay nakatabang gyud ni sa akong paglakaw balik (I am very grateful to the DOH because this has really helped me walk again),” she said with emotion, grateful for a service she rarely has access to.

Advancing the vision of universal Health Care

Beyond delivering immediate relief, the COIA reflects DOH Davao’s long-term mission to realize the principles of Universal Health Care (UHC) across the region. UHC aims to ensure that all Filipinos can access essential health services without financial hardship, an objective that becomes more challenging in remote indigenous communities where health facilities are scarce and travel is difficult.

By bringing an array of services directly to South Lamidan, the initiative addresses one of UHC’s core goals: bridging access gaps that prevent vulnerable populations from receiving routine check-ups, preventive care, and treatment.

The activity also illustrates UHC’s emphasis on multi-sectoral collaboration, as health agencies coordinated with education, social welfare, security forces, and local governments to provide holistic support that extends beyond medical needs.

Equally important is the UHC focus on continuity of care. Through dialogues with local officials and the direct engagement of health professionals, the outreach strengthens ties between residents and the broader health system, helping ensure that vulnerable community members, including indigenous peoples, seniors, mothers, and children, stay connected to long-term programs beyond the duration of the mission.

By ensuring that geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities are not left behind, DOH Davao continues to translate the vision of Universal Health Care into concrete action, bringing life-changing services to the farthest corners of the region.

United efforts for a healthier community

The initiative drew strong support from RIA-CIPH-Davao and other regional member agencies and partner institutions, including the Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples-Davao, 10th Infantry Division, Police Regional Office, National Commission of Senior Citizens, Department of Education, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Davao Medical School Foundation–Institute on Primary Health Care, and the Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists.

Together, these partners helped ensure that the South Lamidan outreach embodied the core mission of DOH Davao: making healthcare inclusive, equitable, and accessible to all, especially to those who need it most. DEF WITH PR