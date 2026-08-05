Davao Occidental reopens tourism after 7.8-M earthquake

THE Provincial Government of Davao Occidental on August 5, 2026, officially lifted the temporary suspension of tourism-related activities, events, and operations imposed under Executive Order No. 28, Series of 2026, signaling the reopening of the province's tourism sector following weeks of post-earthquake safety assessments.

The Provincial Tourism Office announced that tourism destinations, attractions, accommodations, and tourism-related activities across the province may now resume operations after authorities completed structural safety inspections, damage assessments, and other necessary evaluations.

The suspension was implemented as a precautionary measure following the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Mindanao in June, prompting local governments to temporarily halt tourism activities while government engineers and disaster response agencies inspected public infrastructure and tourism facilities for possible damage.

Provincial officials said the reopening was based on the recommendation of the appropriate authorities, who determined that tourism establishments and destinations are fit to receive visitors, provided they continue to comply with existing safety regulations and local government advisories.

The Provincial Tourism Office likewise encouraged tourism stakeholders to remain vigilant by observing safety protocols and ensuring the welfare of both guests and workers as tourism operations gradually return to normal.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to all tourism stakeholders, local government units, partners, residents, and visitors for their patience, cooperation, and commitment to safety throughout this period," the Provincial Tourism Office said in its advisory.

With the lifting of the suspension, the province is once again inviting both local and domestic travelers to explore its beaches, islands, diving sites, eco-tourism destinations, and cultural attractions while practicing responsible and sustainable tourism.

Officials also urged the public to monitor the official social media pages of the Provincial Government of Davao Occidental and the Provincial Tourism Office for the latest travel advisories and announcements.

The temporary closure followed the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Maasim, Sarangani on June 8, which generated strong ground shaking across Mindanao and prompted tsunami warnings for several coastal provinces, including Davao Occidental.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was followed by numerous aftershocks that led local governments to conduct extensive inspections of public buildings, roads, bridges, ports, and tourism facilities before allowing normal operations to resume.

Authorities have since continued monitoring seismic activity, while Phivolcs reminds the public that aftershocks may still occur and advises residents and visitors to remain prepared and follow official safety advisories. DEF