Davao Occidental resumes F2F classes in 3 towns

THE Provincial Government of Davao Occidental announced the resumption of face-to-face classes in some areas of the province.

Atty. Franklin Bautista, Davao Occidental governor, through Memorandum Order No. 70, Series of 2026, issued on June 20, 2026, announced the resumption of classes in the municipalities of Malita, Sta. Maria, and Don Marcelino.

The resumption of classes will be effective on June 22, 2026. The office said that based on the recommendations of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), as well as the assessments conducted by the Provincial Engineering Office, the aforementioned municipalities may now conduct face-to-face classes.

“All schools are likewise encouraged to conduct Psychological First Aid (PFA) and other psychosocial support interventions for students, teacheers, and personnel to help address stress, anxiety, and trauma from the recent earthquake and its continuing aftershocks,” the memorandum stated.

Meanwhile, the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) and Sarangani will implement Alternative Learning Modalities (ALMs) to ensure the continuity of education while prioritizing the safety and well-being of students and school personnel.

The provincial government said that schools in the two municipalities may employ ALMs such as online learning sessions, modular learning, take-home learning activities, and other learning delivery modes determined by the school.

The municipalities of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) and Sarangani were among the areas heavily affected by the earthquake, with relief operations continuing for far-flung barangays that remained inaccessible for several days due to damaged roads and landslides. Authorities have been utilizing helicopters and marine vessels to deliver food, water, and other essential supplies to affected communities.

Earlier, through Memorandum Order No. 67, Series of 2026, issued on June 13, the province extended the suspension of classes and work in public and private schools in Davao Occidental as it was still recovering from the effects of the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. PHIVOLCS then issued a tsunami warning following the quake. RGP