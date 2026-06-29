Davao Occidental shifts to alternative learning after quake

THE Provincial Government of Davao Occidental will implement Learning Continuity Measures just a few days after releasing a memorandum allowing the resumption of face-to-face classes, following a series of aftershocks of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Atty. Franklin P. Bautista, Davao Occidental governor, through Memorandum Order No. 73, Series of 2026, said that the municipalities of Malita, Santa Maria, and Don Marcelino would implement Hinay (Ease In) or Alternative Learning Modalities (ALMs), such as online learning, modular learning, take-home learning activities, and other appropriate learning delivery modes.

"Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), through the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), shall continue to monitor the situation and issue further recommendations as necessary," Bautista said in the memorandum on June 27, 2026.

The implementation of the learning continuity measures was based on the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in line with DepEd Order No. 014, Series of 2026.

Meanwhile, schools in the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani will be under Hinto (Stop), and classes will remain suspended until further notice to ensure the safety and security of students and personnel, as well as to provide Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) and Psychological First Aid (PFA).

The provincial office said that school heads may require teachers and school personnel to report to school only when necessary for the preparation of learning materials, updating of earthquake contingency plans, and other school functions, as long as these are in line with safety protocols.

It further said that schools should prioritize the conduct of Psychological First Aid (PFA) and stress debriefing for teachers and school personnel, followed by students, before they resume classes.

Earlier, the provincial government, through Memorandum Order No. 70, Series of 2026, issued on June 20, 2026, announced the resumption of classes in the municipalities of Malita, Sta. Maria, and Don Marcelino, while the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) and Sarangani will implement Alternative Learning Modalities (ALMs) to ensure the continuity of education while prioritizing the safety and well-being of students and school personnel.

The resumption of classes was effective on June 22, 2026. The office said that based on the recommendations of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), as well as the assessments conducted by the Provincial Engineering Office, the aforementioned municipalities may now conduct face-to-face classes.

To recall, through Memorandum Order No. 67, Series of 2026, issued on June 13, the province extended the suspension of classes and work in public and private schools in Davao Occidental as it was still recovering from the effects of the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. PHIVOLCS then issued a tsunami warning following the quake. RGP