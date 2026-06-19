Davao Occidental suspends tourism after quake

THE Provincial Government of Davao Occidental suspended all tourism-related activities, events, and operations across the province following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Maasim, Sarangani on June 8, 2026.

Governor Franklin P. Bautista issued Executive Order No. 28, series of 2026, citing the need to prioritize public safety amid ongoing aftershocks, infrastructure damage assessments, and disaster response efforts.

The order noted that the quake caused strong to destructive ground shaking across parts of Southern Mindanao, damaging public and private structures, disrupting essential services, and posing risks to communities and critical infrastructure.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) earlier recommended placing the province under a state of calamity to speed up response, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the declaration through Resolution No. 45, series of 2026, on June 9.

Provincial officials said the suspension aims to protect residents and visitors while authorities complete damage assessments and safety inspections in tourism areas.

“There is a need to temporarily suspend tourism-related activities and events to prevent exposure to potential hazards arising from aftershocks, structural damage, geological risks, and other disaster-related threats,” the order stated.

The suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

It covers diving, freediving, scuba diving, snorkeling, island-hopping, surfing, skimboarding, bodyboarding, jet skiing, kayaking, and other water-based activities. It also includes mountain climbing, trekking, hiking, camping, and other eco-adventure and outdoor recreational activities.

Tourism events organized or supported by the provincial government, local tourism offices, and partner organizations are also suspended, postponed, or canceled.

The order also mandates the temporary closure of tourism sites and facilities deemed potentially hazardous, including resorts, dive sites, mountain trails, and other destinations that may have sustained earthquake damage.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, along with municipal disaster offices, engineering teams, and tourism offices, will conduct safety inspections and damage assessments to determine when operations can safely resume.

Governor Bautista said the safety of residents, tourists, and tourism workers remains the top priority as the province continues monitoring conditions and carrying out recovery efforts.

All local government units, tourism establishments, and operators are directed to comply with the order. The suspension will remain until authorities declare conditions safe for the resumption of tourism activities.

The order took effect on June 17, 2026, at the Provincial Capitol in Barangay Lais, Malita, Davao Occidental. DEF