Davao officials slam renewed impeachment move vs VP Sara

DAVAO City councilors are one in the belief that the impeachment complaint that may be filed against Vice President Sara Duterte is politically motivated.

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo said that the complaints filed against Duterte are repetitive and that the vice president has already addressed them. He personally believes that filing the impeachment complaint is politically motivated, especially with the presidential election approaching.

“Let’s be blunt about it. 2028 is just around the corner, kabalo naman ta na [we know that] they will fight tooth and nail just to do that thing against the vice president,” he said during the Pulong Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Ocampo added that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should be the one facing cases, not Duterte. He said the President should face multiple cases, given that he signed the General Appropriations Act (GAA) allegedly without fully understanding it and with corruption involved.

The councilor described the impeachment complaint as a “closed case” and saw no reason for its revival.

Councilor Ralph Abella shared the same sentiment, noting that both the Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President have confidential funds and questioned why only Duterte is being singled out when she is simply performing her duties.

Meanwhile, Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre said the public is already tired of the impeachment issue. He stressed that the current administration should focus on addressing the country’s pressing problems, particularly in the economy, labor, and poverty.

He noted that the main problem — the current situation of the Philippines — remains unaddressed. He also pointed out that the administration’s trust rating is very low and that the Filipino people are dissatisfied with their service.

“At least sa two years nalang unta ibangon ang Pilipinas kay murag lugmok na gyud ta kaayo sa kalisod and again naa gihapon ta sa politika from the start so hopefully the congressman, magmata na, ila na pud nang i-waste ang time and money if they would push through VP’s impeachment,” he said.

(Within the next two years, we should at least try to help rebuild the Philippines because we are already deeply mired in poverty, yet again, we are still stuck in politics from the very start, so hopefully the congressmen will wake up and realize that pushing through with the vice president’s impeachment would once again be a waste of time and money.)

Echoing Alejandre, Councilor Pamela Librado highlighted that multiple national issues still need attention, particularly in labor, food security, and the educational budget. She said public servants should not focus solely on political agendas but also seek solutions to the country’s problems.

“Isip public servant dili nato kalimtan na mas daghan ang issue na dapat tubagon labi na sa hisgutanang national, labi na ang sitwasyon nato karon sa tibuok nasud (As public servants, we should not forget that there are many issues that need to be addressed, especially national concerns, particularly the situation our entire country is facing right now),” she said.

Librado also noted that while it is legally their right to file an impeachment complaint, Duterte, being a lawyer, understands the process and the necessary steps involved.

New impeachment complaint?

Reports have circulated that another impeachment complaint may be filed against Duterte once the one-year ban lapses in February 2026.

House Public Accounts Panel Chairperson Terry Ridon of Bicol Saro Party-list said that filing a new impeachment complaint against Duterte in February is possible, even if the Supreme Court has not resolved the House’s appeal against its previous decision declaring the earlier complaint illegal.

To recall, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) was preparing to refile an impeachment complaint against Sara once the constitutionally mandated one-year ban expires on February 5, 2026.

Bayan Chairperson Teddy Casiño told 24 Oras on December 2 that they expect to file anew, and that additional groups may join. He said they are reviewing the Supreme Court ruling that struck down earlier impeachment proceedings against Sara as unconstitutional, and that the decision will guide their next steps.

Earlier, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said on January 12, 2026, that President Marcos stated any new impeachment complaints filed against the Vice President should undergo the same scrutiny applied to the flood control investigation. Castro added that the President believes in accountability and will respect the impeachment process if filed against Duterte.

‘Scripted, rushed, ordered’

Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte said in a statement on January 11, 2026, that he believes the filing of another impeachment case is scripted, rushed, and based on orders.

“Alalahanin ninyo na ‘di lang boses ng taumbayan ang inyong pinakiki-alaman… kung magkano man ang pinangako sa inyo, pera ng taumbayan yan. Taumbayan na lalong naghihirap at galit na galit sa kasakiman ng mga nakaupo,” he said.

(Remember that it is not only the voice of the people you are tinkering with… whatever amount was promised to you is the people’s money — money that belongs to citizens who are becoming poorer and are deeply angered by the greed of those in power)

Vice President Duterte’s cousin, Puwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat (PPP) Party-list Representative Harold Duterte, said on January 12, 2026, that Vice President Duterte should not face impeachment. He urged lawmakers to “examine the charges soberly, evaluate the evidence rigorously, and vote not based on noise or numbers, but on conscience, truth, and the Constitution.”

Previous impeachment complaints vs VP Duterte

Multiple impeachment complaints were filed against Sara starting in December 2024 over alleged corruption, misuse of confidential funds, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes.

One complaint accused her of misusing confidential funds as education secretary and cited allegations of extrajudicial killings and controversial remarks against national leaders.

By February 2025, a fourth complaint gained the support of 215 House members and was transmitted to the Senate. However, the Supreme Court nullified the impeachment on July 25, 2025, citing a violation of the Constitution’s one-year bar rule, after which the Senate voted in August 2025 to archive the case. RGP