Davao OKs ₱4-M aid for Uwan-hit provinces

THE 21st Davao City Council has approved ₱4 million in financial assistance for four provinces placed under a state of calamity after Typhoon Uwan.

The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, grants ₱1 million each to Pangasinan, Albay, Kalinga, and Northern Samar.

The assistance will come from 30 percent of the Quick Response Fund (QRF), which forms part of the city’s 5 percent Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (DRRMF).

The measure cites Section 21 of Republic Act 10121, which requires LGUs to allocate at least five percent of their revenue to the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. Of that amount, 30 percent must go to the QRF, a standby fund for relief and recovery.

Provinces hit by Typhoon Uwan

Pangasinan was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 when Uwan intensified into a super typhoon. After the storm passed, several areas experienced power outages due to fallen trees and downed power lines.

Eastern Albay was placed under TCWS No. 4 as Uwan strengthened further, putting coastal communities at high risk of life-threatening storm surges.

Kalinga was under TCWS No. 3 at Uwan’s peak and later remained under TCWS No. 1 because of persistent gusty winds and possible minor damage.

Parts of Northern Samar—particularly the eastern, central, northern, and southern zones—were also placed under storm signals and exposed to dangerous storm surges.

Millions affected

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that as of November 12, 3,596,174 people were affected by Typhoon Uwan.

Bicol recorded the highest number of affected individuals at 1,414,412, followed by the Ilocos Region with 426,884 and Eastern Visayas with 422,392.

The number of damaged houses climbed to 41,202—with 33,882 partially damaged and 7,320 totally destroyed.

Previous aid from Davao City

On December 2, the council also approved ₱5.9 million in cash assistance for LGUs hit by Typhoon Tino. Recipients include the Province of Dinagat Islands, Cebu City, Bago City, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Canlaon City, the municipalities of Compostela and Balamban in Cebu, and La Castellana, Binalbagan, San Enrique, Pontevedra, and Isabela in Negros Occidental, as well as Pototan in Iloilo.

The city earlier gave ₱3.9 million to Cebu Province after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025. The assistance went to the provincial government (₱1 million), Bogo City (₱500,000), and nine municipalities (₱300,000 each).

Davao City also provided ₱2.7 million to Davao Oriental after the twin earthquakes on Oct. 10, 2025—₱1 million to the provincial government, ₱500,000 to Mati City, and ₱300,000 each to Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, and Baganga. RGP