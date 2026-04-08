Davao orders fuel cuts, suspends motorcade

THE Inter-Agency Task Force on Emergency Socioeconomic Crisis Response (IATF-Crisis) has issued three resolutions to help mitigate the impact of the energy crisis in the city.

Resolution No. 1 directs all Davao City government offices to cut fuel consumption by 15 percent, except those in emergency and health services.

Resolution No. 2 urges the Business Bureau to temporarily deny requests for motorcades during the fuel crisis.

Resolution No. 3 instructs the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) to implement energy efficiency and conservation measures across city offices.

City Information Office (CIO) officer-in-charge Harvey James Lanticse said the first resolution ensures the continued delivery of basic services. He added that while the private sector is not required to comply, it is encouraged to adopt energy-saving practices.

Lanticse said the second resolution effectively suspends motorcades, noting that even participants in the Araw ng Dabaw parade opted to walk to conserve fuel.

He said the third resolution includes practical measures such as regulating office lighting and setting air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius.

The task force will hold regular meetings to monitor the situation and guide the city’s response to the ongoing fuel and energy crisis.

Mitigating measures

The IATF-Crisis held its first executive meeting on April 6, 2026.

Lanticse said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) presented current prices of basic commodities and will submit weekly reports to the task force.

He said the City Agriculturist’s Office (CagRO) is strengthening programs to support farmers and ensure food security in Davao City. He added that the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has prepared food and non-food assistance for individuals affected by the oil price hike.

Lanticse said the crisis's impact cuts across sectors, affecting both the private and public sectors, regardless of economic status.

He added that the safety and security cluster is intensifying monitoring to prevent profiteering and hoarding of petroleum products in the city.

Creation of IATF-Crisis

The city created the IATF-Crisis through Executive Order No. 7, series of 2026. The task force is led by a chairperson and supported by various city offices and agencies, with subcommittees covering security, employment, health, economy, and energy.

The task force coordinates government response, ensures adequate supply and fair pricing of basic goods, and protects both consumers and businesses.

It also develops programs and policies to restore normal socioeconomic conditions and maintain peace and order.

Oil prices continue to rise due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. RGP