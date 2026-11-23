NEARLY two weeks after a video of a student physically assaulting a schoolmate at a Jesuit institution in Davao City went viral, Davao Oriental First District Board Member Manuel “Jun” M. Lepardo Jr. has apologized to the victim's family, acknowledged his son's wrongdoing and pledged to have his child undergo professional counseling.

Lepardo's statement on Saturday, November 21, 2026, came after the incident drew widespread condemnation online, with several netizens and Facebook accounts criticizing the violence and questioning the provincial official's long silence as the controversy spread.

He said he recognized the seriousness of the incident and did not condone his son's actions, stressing that violence resulting in harm to another child was unacceptable.

“I recognize that what happened was wrong, and I do not condone his actions in any way. Violence, especially when it causes harm to another child, is unacceptable. There is no excuse for such behavior, and I fully acknowledge the seriousness of the incident and its impact on the student involved and his family,” Lepardo said.

He extended an apology to the student who was hurt, the child's family, and others affected, acknowledging the distress caused by the incident.

The board member also said his family was taking steps to address his son's behavior and ensure he receives appropriate professional guidance and counseling.

“As a father, I take responsibility for addressing my son's actions. We are taking the necessary steps as a family to address his actions and help him understand the seriousness of what he has done, and we will ensure that he receives appropriate professional guidance and counseling,” he said.

The apology followed public criticism over the politician's lack of response, particularly after Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte called out the official's silence.

In a statement earlier, Duterte said public office carries responsibilities beyond governance, including setting an example as public servants and parents. He said the city had waited for an acknowledgment from the public official or an expression of concern for those affected.

The mayor also stressed that bullying would not be tolerated in Davao City.

The incident involved junior high school students at Ateneo de Davao University, where footage circulated online showing a student repeatedly assaulting a schoolmate inside a campus restroom.

The incident reportedly happened on November 5, following an earthquake drill. The video showed the student kicking the victim and striking him with a mop and a belt.

The university confirmed the incident and said it referred the case to its Junior High School Child Protection Committee, which conducted disciplinary proceedings in accordance with its student handbook, the Anti-Bullying Act and Department of Education policies.

Following the proceedings, the university dismissed the student found responsible for the incident, effective immediately, while its inquiry into other aspects of the case, including the possible involvement of other students, continued.

The school also formed a University Task Force on Bullying Prevention and Safe Learning Environments to review its existing safeguards, reporting procedures and response mechanisms.

The task force was given an initial 90-day mandate to review how bullying concerns are reported, addressed and followed through, and recommend measures to improve student protection.

The university said it would continue supporting the affected student and his family and called on the public to refrain from sharing images, videos or information identifying the minors involved.

Lepardo, meanwhile, emphasized that his position in public service would not be used to secure special treatment for his son or interfere with the school's proceedings and any investigation by authorities.

“I will not use my office or resources to seek special treatment for my son or interfere with the school's proceedings or any process before the appropriate authorities. We will cooperate fully and respect the outcome of those processes,” he said.

He also appealed for the privacy of all children involved in the issue, both the victim and the respondents, saying they should not be exposed to further public scrutiny because of the incident.

The Davao City Police Office has been coordinating with school officials, while the victim was referred to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for psychological assessment and intervention. Police were also awaiting a social welfare assessment to determine the appropriate legal intervention involving the minor.

The victim's family was reported to be considering filing criminal charges.

The incident also prompted calls from city officials for stricter implementation of anti-bullying measures, including preventive programs, reporting mechanisms, intervention protocols and support services for students.

Currently, Lepardo said he would no longer issue public statements or discuss the matter through media or social media, citing respect for the children and the ongoing processes.

Lepardo was elected as one of six members of the Davao Oriental Provincial Board representing the first district in the May 2025 elections, securing 68,403 votes to finish second among 13 candidates. He ran under the Nacionalista Party, trailing race-topper Beverly Dayanan, who received 70,120 votes, by 1,717 votes. Lepardo, however, finished ahead of the seventh placer Andy Monday, who garnered 57,242 votes, by 11,161 votes. The district covers Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Manay and Tarragona. Results were based on the Comelec Media Server's tally, with all precincts reported. DEF