Davao Oriental celebrates 2nd year of insurgency-free

THE Provincial Government of Davao Oriental celebrated its second year of being insurgency-free on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the Provincial Capitol covered court, emphasizing the youth's role in preserving peace.

The event was attended by partner agencies, former rebels, and some 1,800 students. The local government recognized national agencies and organizations of former rebels that contributed to this significant milestone.

Governor Niño Uy, in his message, underscored the provincial government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the province through sustainable programs in healthcare, social assistance, livelihood support, and agriculture.

“We are, after all, a gobyernong para kaninyo [a government that is for you]— a government by the people and for the people. We’re making sure that everyone has a chance to participate and benefit from the province’s growing economy. These programs are not just about providing immediate relief; they’re about creating long-term solutions that will allow families and communities to thrive on their own,” he said.

Uy also acknowledged the previous administration's efforts in achieving peace and order, noting that the province's success in becoming insurgency-free shows the power of collaboration.

He highlighted the youth's contributions to upholding peace, recognizing their potential as agents of positive change in peace-building efforts, as well as their role in shaping the province's future.

As part of the celebration, the provincial government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), presented a check worth P300,000 to the Pantuyan EO 70 People’s Organization to support their livelihood programs.

During the event, former rebels showcased their products, including fruits and vegetables, as part of their livelihood initiatives. To commemorate the anniversary, a pigeon was released in front of the Capitol.

Davao Oriental was the last province in the Davao Region to be officially declared insurgency-free, a status formalized during the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting on September 19, 2022. RGP