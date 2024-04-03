Davao

Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur bets shine in Davraa Meet 2024 athletics

TOP TWO. Jessica Leah Losentes and Khea Jean Cenia of Davao Oriental secure the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the elementary girls javelin throw event of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 athletics competition on Tuesday morning, April 2, at the University of Mindanao (UM) track oval. WILBERT DURAN, DNSC INTERN

Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur tracksters outshone rivals on Day 1 of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 athletics competition on Tuesday morning, April 2, at the University of Mindanao (UM) track oval.

Jessica Leah Losentes and Khea Jean Cenia secured the first two spots in the elementary girls javelin throw event.

Losentes, a 12-year-old student of  Aragon Elementary School, Cateel, Davao Oriental,  registered 33.32 meters, to claim the gold medal, while Cenia recorded  31.58m to take the silver.

Davao del Sur's Daniela Baquiran (26.06m) salvaged the bronze.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa akoang mga coach, ug saakoang trainor kay gi train ug gitudluan ko nila (I thank my coaches, and my trainers because they trained and taught me),” said Losentes who only started learning javelin throwing last year.

Cenia also expressed her gratitude, saying,  “Salamat sa akoang mga coach nga gitabangan ko nga sige og practice. Thank you sa ilaha, nadaug ko maong mag-Palaro ko karon (Thanks to my coaches who helped me practice. Because of them, I won and can now compete in the Palaro).” 

Both Losentes and Cenia are preparing for a bigger challenge as they represent Davraa in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City in July.

Meanwhile, Reven Jay Lingayao gave Davao Oriental its second gold as he topped the elementary boys' long jump with 5.28m. He outclassed Daryl Tabag (5:03m) of Davao del Norte and Josep Mazo (4.97m) of Davao City.

Reven Jay Lingayao delivers Davao Oriental's second gold medal after ruling the elementary boys long jump event of the Davraa Meet 2024 athletics competition's Day 1 at the University of Mindanao (UM) Matina track oval on Tuesday, April2. ROEL ANO PHOTO

In other events, Jerald Casido and Charmel Samejon of Davao del Sur each pocketed a gold.  

Casido (6.55m) bested Wilson Cañete of Davao de Oro (6.25m) and Dan Rheb Francisco of Davao City (6.22m) for the secondary boys' long jump gold medal. Cañete and Francisco settled for the silver and bronze, respectively.

DAVAO DEL SUR COBRAS. Jerald Casido and Charmel Samejon clinch gold medals during the first day of the Davraa Meet 2024 athletics competition at the University of Mindanao (UM) Matina track oval on Tuesday, April2. DEPED DAVAO DEL SUR PHOTOS

Samejon (33.54), for her part, dominated the secondary girls' javelin throw event over Sunshine Marcos (31.72m)  and Fraigne Angel dela Peña (30.78m) of Davao City. MLSA WITH REPORTS FROM WILBERT DURAN AND KIA BACOMO, DNSC INTERNS

