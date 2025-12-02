Davao Oriental facilitates 25 E-Clip applicants

IN A bid to reinforce lasting peace and support the full reintegration of former rebels into civilian life, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental facilitated the signing of amnesty applications of 25 peace advocates (former rebels) under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) and the Localized Peace Engagement (LPE) mechanism.

Held through the province’s Elcac Office, the activity marks a crucial step for individuals seeking amnesty as they transition away from armed struggle and begin rebuilding their lives within mainstream society. Once their applications are processed and approved by the Local Amnesty Board, the 25 applicants are expected to receive their safe conduct passes, formalizing their shift to lawful and peaceful civic participation.

Provincial officials emphasized that the initiative is to empower communities by strengthening resilience, promoting dialogue, and sustaining development efforts that prevent the resurgence of armed conflict.

The national Amnesty Program, implemented under Proclamation No. 1093 offers individuals formerly associated with the CPP–NPA–NDF the opportunity to clear offenses committed in pursuit of political beliefs and start anew.

The push for reintegration is seen as vital in maintaining the peace gains that Davao Oriental has achieved in recent years. In September 2022, the provincial council officially declared Davao Oriental insurgency-free following the dismantling of all remaining New People’s Army guerrilla fronts operating in the province.

Security forces and local officials reported that major NPA units such as Guerrilla Front North, South, and 18 had become “dysfunctional and incapable of mounting operations.” The achievement gained national attention.

Since then, Davao Oriental has been working to preserve its peaceful status through livelihood assistance, infrastructure development, youth engagement, and community-based peacebuilding.

Officials stressed that lasting peace depends not only on dismantling armed groups but also on ensuring that former combatants and affected communities have clear opportunities for livelihood, dignity, and participation in governance. DEF