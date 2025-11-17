Davao Oriental files complaint vs Macambol mining

THE Provincial Government of Davao Oriental has filed a formal complaint against the Macambol mining project over environmental concerns related to its operations.

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang revealed that the complaint has been elevated to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) secretary, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa), and even to the Office of the President of the Philippines.

“We have already done our part. The documents are with the national offices and with the President. We are now waiting for their response. Our stand remains firm: dili nato tugutan ang bisan unsang hulga sa kinaiyahan [we must not allow any threat to the environment] sa Davao Oriental,” Gov. Dayanghirang said.

The governor explained that the documents highlight the community’s concerns, environmental risks, and the potential long-term damage to the protected ecosystems surrounding Macambol. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan earlier joined Dayanghirang in appealing for intervention and the suspension of mining activities pending a thorough review.

Local and national laws against mining

The provincial government reminded the public that violators of illegal mining activities may face serious penalties under Republic Act No. 7942 (the Philippine Mining Act of 1995) and Republic Act No. 7076 (the Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991). Penalties include arrest, confiscation of equipment and minerals, fines, and permanent suspension of operations.

Public advisories prohibiting mining activities in the province have been circulated, urging residents to immediately report illegal excavation, night hauling, or suspicious movements of minerals to the Enro, local police, barangay officials, or the nearest military detachment.

The provincial government reiterated its commitment to protecting the environment following simultaneous enforcement actions in Marayag and Macambol.

Dayanghirang said the province will intensify its fight against “illegal and irresponsible mining while safeguarding the environment.” The local government unit vowed to continue monitoring operations while awaiting the national government’s response to the complaint filed regarding Macambol.

Concerns raised about the mining in Macambol

To recall, the Interface Development Interventions (Idis) backed Dayanghirang's call to halt what he described as “destructive mining operations” in Macambol. Dayanghirang earlier warned that at least 200 hectares of land had already been affected, stressing the urgency of protecting areas surrounding the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Idis echoed these concerns, saying continued extraction in the area would “irreversibly harm” critical ecosystems and biodiversity reserves. The group also urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to reassess the permits granted to mining companies operating in the province.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB) stated that it continues to monitor and evaluate mining areas in Davao Oriental to validate data reported by mining companies.

In statements issued this year, the DENR clarified that the ongoing operations are not open-pit mining, as alleged by some groups, but are instead conducted using contour mining, a method the agency says reduces landscape disturbance.

MGB officials also said the mining company’s Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSAs) remain valid and that the sites are regularly monitored by a multipartite monitoring team, which includes government representatives, community members, and environmental groups.

Heightened campaign against environmental destruction

The province has also intensified its campaign against illegal and environmentally destructive mining activities while awaiting national action on the Macambol complaint.

Enforcement operations were conducted in Barangay Marayag, Lupon, following reports from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Enro) of ongoing illegal mineral extraction along the Sumlog River. Operations in the area continued despite Municipal Government of Lupon Executive Order No. 38, Series of 2025, which halted quarrying activities.

Dayanghirang ordered a composite force to enforce Executive Order No. 72, Series of 2025, which mandates a province-wide crackdown on unauthorized mining, hauling, and transport of sand, gravel, and other materials.

Dayanghirang said his administration would not tolerate illegal mining in any form, citing its harmful effects on the environment, community safety, and the integrity of the province’s natural resources.

“Ang pagpanalipod sa atong kinaiyahan dili na pwede dugayan. Ang Sumlog River ug uban pa nga dapit sa Davao Oriental, kinahanglan nato bantayan para sa atong mga anak ug umaabot nga henerasyon,” he said.

(Protecting our environment can no longer be delayed. We must safeguard the Sumlog River and other areas in Davao Oriental, for our children and the generations to come.)

The governor added that the crackdown in Marayag is part of a broader effort to safeguard the environment, reflecting their stance on the Macambol issue.

Meanwhile, Enro Acting Department Head Derbert B. General led a Composite Task Force, including the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Army’s 701st Infantry Brigade and 66th Infantry Battalion, the Provincial Information Office (PIO), and the Barangay Council of Marayag. They conducted monitoring, patrols, checkpoints, and direct enforcement operations, resulting in the confiscation of illegally extracted ores, equipment, and vehicles used in the operations. RGP