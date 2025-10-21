Davao Oriental governor requests utility moratorium for quake-affected

FOLLOWING the twin powerful earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 that struck the province earlier this month, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental has formally requested a temporary suspension of power and water billing and disconnection activities for quake-affected consumers, as local and national agencies continue to assess the widespread impact of the disaster.

Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang has written to the Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative (Doreco) and all general managers of local water districts, urging them to implement a one-billing-cycle moratorium on billing and disconnection activities for consumers affected by the recent earthquake.

The governor said the initiative aims to provide temporary financial relief to households and communities still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the tremors.

As the province continues its recovery and rebuilding efforts, the Provincial Government also released a comprehensive situation report detailing the extent of the damage and the number of families affected across the province.

DavOr quake victims

Based on the data released as of October 20, 2025, a total of 202,070 families have been affected by the earthquake across 11 municipalities and one city. A total of 16,800 houses were reported damaged—1,045 of them totally destroyed and 15,755 partially damaged. At least 444 families were displaced and are currently seeking temporary shelter.

The City of Mati recorded the highest number of affected families with 51,269, representing about a quarter of the total affected population in the province. Baganga followed with 21,686 families, Governor Generoso with 20,123, and Lupon and Cateel with 18,682 and 18,547, respectively. The towns of Caraga and Manay also reported significant impacts, each with over 14,000 affected families.

Baganga recorded the most severe structural impact, with 343 houses totally destroyed and 1,415 partially damaged, suggesting it was among the hardest-hit areas during the earthquake. Caraga followed with 210 totally and 3,457 partially damaged houses—the highest number of partial damage cases recorded. Manay also reported extensive structural losses, with 236 totally and 3,259 partially damaged houses, and the highest number of internally displaced families at 260. Caraga and Tarragona followed with 94 and 78 displaced families, respectively.

Despite reporting fewer cases of total destruction, the City of Mati’s large number of affected families indicates that the earthquake’s impact was felt across its densely populated urban communities. In contrast, Boston, with 4,662 affected families, reported only 96 partially damaged houses, suggesting that disruptions in this area were likely due to power, water, and accessibility issues rather than total structural collapse.

Compassionate measure

Governor Dayanghirang said that while the government continues to conduct rapid damage assessments and extend emergency assistance, the moratorium on billing is a compassionate measure meant to ease the burden on residents as recovery operations continue.

The Provincial Government remains hopeful and optimistic as it awaits the official response from Doreco and the concerned water districts regarding the suspension request.

As clearing operations and infrastructure assessments progress, provincial authorities reaffirm their commitment to prioritize areas with severe structural damage such as Baganga, Caraga, and Manay for rehabilitation and temporary shelter assistance.

Meanwhile, in coordination with national agencies, the province continues to provide aid to affected families and work toward restoring essential services to help communities gradually return to normalcy. DEF