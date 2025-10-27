Davao Oriental guv orders mass gathering restriction after powerful quakes

THE provincial government of Davao Oriental has issued Executive Order No. 77, Series of 2025, mandating all government and non-government agencies in the province to refrain from conducting activities and events that gather large crowds.

Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang signed the order as a critical precautionary measure following the recent powerful earthquakes that struck the province earlier this month. The order aims to ensure public safety and prevent further risks amid ongoing aftershocks and rehabilitation efforts.

Relief and shelter support for affected families

In line with ongoing disaster response efforts, 410 modular tents and 276 shelter-grade tarpaulins were officially turned over today to various local government units (LGUs) heavily affected by the October 10 earthquake.

Gov. Dayanghirang led the turnover ceremony, joined by Congressmen Cheeno Almario and Nelson Dayanghirang Jr., along with several municipal mayors. The tents and tarpaulins were distributed among the LGUs of Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, Mati, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, Lupon, and Banaybanay.

Each town received 20 to 50 modular tents and 5 to 50 tarpaulins, depending on the extent of damage and the number of displaced families. These temporary shelters will provide immediate relief for residents who lost their homes while rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts continue.

Dayanghirang expressed gratitude to all partner agencies and individuals who extended support, emphasizing the spirit of unity and resilience embodied in the province’s slogan, “Kanato Ini” — meaning “This is ours.”

LandBank and DOF extend P900-K aid and 1-K relief packs

Further strengthening relief efforts, the Department of Finance (DOF) and Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) turned over P900,000 in financial aid and 1,000 relief packs to earthquake victims during a ceremony held on October 23, 2025, at the Kanato Ini Hall, Davao Oriental Tourism Complex.

Dayanghirang received P500,000 on behalf of the provincial government, while the City of Mati and the Municipality of Manay each received P200,000. The relief packs — containing rice, canned goods, and bottled water — will be distributed to affected families.

The turnover was led by LandBank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, who conveyed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. 's message of solidarity and assurance of the national government’s full support for Davao Oriental’s recovery.

Sec. Recto also announced that LandBank has extended additional assistance to other earthquake-hit areas, including P3.2 million in financial aid and P3.1 million worth of relief packs for affected communities in Davao Oriental and Cebu.

Dayanghirang expressed heartfelt thanks to DOF, LandBank, and the national government for their swift and sincere response in helping Davao Oriental rise again.

Widespread damage and ongoing recovery

Based on the latest data from the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, the recent series of earthquakes affected 204,175 families across the province. At least 1,091 houses were totally destroyed, while 16,277 sustained partial damage.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck off Manay on October 10, followed by a 6.8-magnitude aftershock, caused widespread destruction and claimed ten lives, leaving communities in urgent need of aid and rehabilitation.

As Davao Oriental continues its recovery, the provincial government reiterates its call for unity and vigilance—reminding all residents to prioritize safety and work hand in hand in rebuilding their communities. DEF