Davao Oriental honors child dev’t workers

MATI CITY — The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental honored its dedicated Child Development Workers (CDWs) in a ceremony held at Honeys Hotel, Matiao, Mati City on August 5, 2024.

The event, themed “Building Bridges, Transforming Lives,” aimed to recognize and appreciate the significant contributions of these individuals in shaping the future of the province’s youth.

During the event, Annora Usman from the Municipality of Lupon was named as the Provincial Best Child Development Worker. She received P 10,000 cash and a plaque of recognition.

Marie Joan Jamandre of Banaybanay, and Al Sha Dai Sunshine Paguio of Manay bagged the second and third places, respectively, and were awarded cash prizes of P7,000 and P5,000.

All other participants also received a consolation prize of P3,000 and a plaque of recognition from Governor Niño Uy, represented by Board Member Stephen Paul Uy.

In his message, Board Member Uy commended the event for bringing together CDWs, community leaders, and stakeholders, which underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to child development.

Uy also lauded the CDWs for their tireless efforts and compassionate service, which have made a significant difference in the lives of children and families.

By recognizing the outstanding contributions of its CDWs, the provincial government reinforces its commitment to creating a brighter future for all. PIA DAVAO