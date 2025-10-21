Davao Oriental mining areas remain monitored

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB) stated that it continues to monitor and evaluate mining areas in Davao Oriental to validate data reported by mining companies.

In a statement, the DENR-MGB said that the Multipartite Monitoring Team (MMT) — composed of various stakeholders — conducts regular quarterly monitoring activities to ensure that the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programs (EPEPs) of these companies are efficiently and effectively implemented and that they comply with existing laws and policies.

The office explained that the MMT is composed of personnel from the DENR, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), Indigenous Peoples (IPs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), local government units (LGUs), and the Mine Rehabilitation Fund Committee (MRFC).

The team holds regular meetings to oversee mining companies’ compliance and rehabilitation efforts.

“While recognizing that development and environmental concerns often intersect, DENR-MGB Davao Region remains committed to its social responsibility toward the community and the environment,” the agency said.

“Guided by the concept of Responsible Mining, which entails not only the extraction of mineral resources but also progressive rehabilitation and community welfare, DENR-MGB Region XI, together with other government agencies and mining firms, will continue to uphold a balanced approach to progress and conservation,” the office continued.

The DENR-MGB added that if any violations are committed by mining companies during their operations, remedial actions will be taken in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations.

The agency further stated that it is mandated to conserve, manage, develop, and utilize the nation’s mineral resources, provided that mining operations are conducted under the strict supervision of mine safety standards, the implementation of health protocols, and the prioritization of social development programs.

The DENR-MGB reported that Austral-Asia Link Mining Corporation (AALMC) and Hallmark Mining Corporation (HMC) are companies holding Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSAs) covering approximately 10,000 hectares in Barangays Macambol and Cabuaya, Mati City, Davao Oriental.

According to the office, the MPSAs of both companies are valid until June 8, 2029, with nickel laterite as the designated principal commodity.

It explained that an MPSA is a contractual agreement in which the government grants a contractor the right to mine a specific area, provided that the contractor possesses the necessary capital, technology, and expertise.

The DENR-MGB said that before mining operations begin, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) must be conducted, and an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) must be obtained to ensure that AALMC and HMC comply with environmental regulations, implement safety and health protocols, and execute social development programs.

Regarding the proposed Macalula Road Network Loop Project, the DENR-MGB stated that a technical working group would be formed to review and evaluate the project.

This group will conduct a comprehensive site validation, boundary verification, and geohazard assessment. It will be composed of representatives from the DENR-Davao Region, MGB-Davao Region, Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-Davao, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), NCIP, IP groups, mining companies, and other concerned stakeholders.

The agency expressed support for environmental legislation that benefits the public and the nation, provided that such laws adhere to environmental rules and regulations.

Irreversible environmental damage

To recall, Davao City-based environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) earlier called for accountability over the irreversible environmental damage in Barangay Macambol, Davao Oriental, and expressed support for Governor Nelson Dayanghirang’s stand against mining in the area.

Dayanghirang led a dialogue addressing the mining damage in Macambol, where over 200 hectares of land were affected and a key road project was obstructed. He urged cooperation to halt all mining activities and protect the nearby Mount Hamiguitan Wildlife Sanctuary.

Idis said that while the governor’s pronouncement was “long overdue,” it marks a crucial turning point for Davao Oriental — a province that has suffered years of ecological degradation and social tension due to mining operations.

“We welcome the provincial government’s leadership in recognizing the urgency of the situation, the damage already inflicted, and the consequences faced by the community and future generations,” Idis said.

In 2022, Idis warned that mining in Macambol posed serious risks to the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary and the Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape. Despite this, the Mati City government maintained that the operations of Austral-Asia Link Mining Corporation and Hallmark Mining Corporation were outside the Unesco Heritage Site. RGP