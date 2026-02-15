Davao Oriental plans Aliwagwag Falls reopening

THE Provincial Government of Davao Oriental is preparing to reopen Aliwagwag Falls Eco Park, aiming to revive tourism and restore livelihoods in the area.

Provincial and local officials visited Barangay Aliwagwag in Cateel on February 12 for a site assessment. Eden Josephine David, provincial Tourism Officer, Lovella Fe M. Tacder, provincial engineers, and representatives from the Municipal Tourism Office of Cateel spent the day evaluating the park’s safety and readiness for reopening.

“The visit symbolized a step toward reclaiming a treasured landmark. By prioritizing the rehabilitation of Aliwagwag Park, the provincial government is signaling that tourism is once again at the forefront of Davao Oriental’s development strategy,” the provincial government wrote on its Facebook page on February 13.

Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang has long emphasized revitalizing the province’s tourism hotspots. Officials said reopening Aliwagwag Falls would not only attract visitors but also restore eco-tourism jobs and boost the local economy in Cateel.

Planning for the reopening is underway, with a public launch expected soon.

The park was temporarily closed on October 12, 2025, following a double earthquake that affected parts of Davao Region, while an earlier closure in 2020 was due to COVID-19 restrictions. During the closures, visitors could only view the falls from a distance via the bridge.

Aliwagwag Falls features more than 100 cascading waterfalls carved from natural rock formations. The eco park also offers a 680-meter zip line, 55 meters above the ground, and a monkey bridge, making it a popular adventure and eco-tourism destination. RGP