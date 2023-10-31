Davao Oriental PLGU lauds Mati’s Investment Forum

DISPLAYING its remarkable commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable development and making the city more marketable and investment-ready, the Local Government of Mati City took the helm in steering the 2023 Investment Forum, which brought together government officials, industry leaders, and close to a hundred investors and stakeholders on October 23, at Adelina Hotel and Suites, Mati City.

Welcoming a vibrant and enthusiastic crowd, Mati City's Mayor Michelle N. Rabat seized the opportunity to invite investors to explore the promising prospects that the city has to offer. She highlighted Mati City's ascent as an emerging destination, recently recognized as the region's tourism hub. She emphasized the city's current growth, with developments like the Mati Fishport, which also opened today, and the upcoming launch of the Mati City Airport, which promises to enhance connectivity not only within the city but throughout Davao Oriental.

Mayor Rabat expressed her firm objective to hosting this annual investment forum- a step she believes will make the city even more appealing to a wide array of investors.

Governor Niño Sotero L. Uy, Jr. echoed his support for Mati City's vision, commending the local government's initiative in bringing together investors, partners, stakeholders, and government leaders. He noted the value of collaboration and convergence and emphasized the need for a sustained effort to drive forward the positive changes that have begun.

“In a fast-changing world, our convergence and collaborations are the keys to success. We must continue working together tirelessly to carry forward what we have started,” Governor Uy remarked.

The governor also pledged his unwavering support to Mayor Rabat and LGU Mati, particularly regarding the Mati Airport's development. He underscored that the Provincial Government is “committed to prioritizing and actively working toward the full operationalization of the Mati Airport.” He pledged full support towards this great endeavor, recognizing its potential to benefit not only Mati City but also the people of the entire province.

Also in attendance at the event is RDC XI Acting Chairperson Arturo M. Milan, who served as the keynote speaker. The forum included engaging panel discussions on addressing the local economic headwinds and enabling the business environment of the city. Other significant sessions included the Regional Development Plan, the continuity of efforts and initiatives for the development of the Davao Region and Mati, and other investment opportunities for the City of Mati.

With over 12,000 skilled workers and established business-friendly policies, Mati City cites the following as its Priority Investment Areas (PIAs): agribusiness, tourism and recreational facilities, eco-industry, manufacturing, infrastructure, property development, inclusive business activities, technology, health, wellness, and educational services/facilities. DAVOR PIO