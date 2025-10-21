Davao Oriental pushes through after twin quakes

Teachers on the frontline

In Manay, one of the hardest-hit towns, Edmar Audan Mondabon, a teacher and athletics coach at Evaristo Vocational High School, recalled the chaos when the earthquake hit just as students were returning from recess.

“Recess man tong higayuna, wala’y klase pa ato. Nagsugod pa lang balik mga estudyante (It was recess at that time, and there were no classes yet. The students were just starting to return),” he said.

He and other teachers immediately led the students out into the open grounds. “I just made sure my wife and child in Davao City were safe,” he said. “Nagvideo-call man mi sa akong asawa samtang gipang-evacuate namo mga bata. Salamat sa Diyos gyud nga sipti sab sila (I was on a video call with my wife while we were evacuating the students. Thank God they’re safe too).”

Mondabon’s family home in Barangay Rizal sustained major cracks, and their kitchen collapsed.

In his Poblacion residence, the flooring cracked. “Mapuy-an pa man gihapon, Ma’am. Pero kung kinahanglan gyud mi mag-evacuate, wala gyud mi’y choice (It’s still livable, Ma’am. But if we really need to evacuate, we won’t have a choice),” he added.

With classes shifting to blended learning due to safety concerns, Mondabon continues teaching despite unstable network signals and intermittent power. “Pero padayon lang gihapon ko og tudlo nila (But I still kept on teaching them),” he said.

Life amid the aftershocks

The teacher said the shortage of potable water remains a serious problem.

According to him, the main problem residents in Manay are facing is the lack of potable water. Fortunately, the Philippine National Red Cross has been distributing water in quake-affected areas, and they have also been receiving relief donations that include bottled drinking water.

“Abunda man hinuon mi’g mga riverbanks diri po, so ang uban ngadto managan para maligo. We actually have plenty of riverbanks here, so some people ran there to bathe),” he said.

In Mati City, a restaurant worker shared how her family struggles after the quake disrupted their main source of income.

“Dili man makapamasada ang akong bana, wala man sad pasahero. Mag-isa na pud ka semana lagi. Naglisod gyud mi (My husband can’t drive his route because there are no passengers. It’s been almost a week now. We’re really struggling),” she said in a recent interview with SunStar Davao.

Still, she said she’s thankful that her family is safe and that she can continue to work. “Naanad naman lang mi sa mga aftershocks (We’ve gotten used to the aftershocks),” she said softly. “Sige lang gyud mi’g ampo (But we keep praying).”