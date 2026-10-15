Davao Oriental rep pushes Mati airport dev’t

MATI CITY, DAVAO ORIENTAL — Davao Oriental 2nd District Representative Cheeno Miguel D. Almario reiterated his commitment to carrying forward the long-standing vision for the development of the Mati Airport as he met last Friday, October 2, 2026, with Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang and key officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap), and Mindanao Development Authority to discuss the project’s current status and the next steps toward implementation.

Among those present were DOTr Undersecretary Jim C. Sydiongco, Director Eduardo Mangalili, Assistant Secretary Donaldo A. Mendoza, Caap Director General Raul L. Del Rosario, Deputy Director General Danjun G. Lucas, and Assistant Director General Valentino A. Dionela.

The meeting focused on the current status of the Mati Airport Development Project, the remaining requirements, available funding, and the necessary steps toward the resumption and continuation of construction.

“We are putting a great deal of effort into this project because we know how important the Mati Airport is to the future of our province. Together with Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang, we will focus on ensuring that the rehabilitation plan continues. This is a vision that began several years ago, and our responsibility now is to keep that vision moving forward for the people of Davao Oriental,” Almario said.

Among the major points discussed was the ₱700-million allocation for the full rehabilitation of the Mati Airport runway. During the meeting, DOTr and Caap officials clarified that while the ₱700-million funding has already been allocated, the amount still needs to undergo the required processing and administrative procedures before the funds can be released for implementation.

“The ₱700 million is already allocated, but there are still processes that need to be completed before the funds can be released. We will be focusing on this by doing constant coordination and follow-up to ensure the compliance with the requirements and continuity of the project,” Almario said.

The officials also discussed the 10-kilometer radius critical area, the completion of various project components and activities, starting in 2020, and the requirements that need to be addressed for the resumption of construction.

The push to develop the Mati Airport began long before Almario assumed his current congressional post. The vision was pursued during the tenure of his father, Mati City Mayor Joel “Mayo” Almario, who previously served as Congressman of the Second District of Davao Oriental. Alongside Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and other government partners, then-Congressman Mayo Almario helped push for funding and support for the airport’s development.

Rep. Almario continues that work through his current role and sustained coordination with national agencies and local government officials.

“This is a dream that started years ago, and today, we are continuing the work. Our job now is to continue what was started and make sure that the requirements are complied with so the project can move forward,” Almario said.

The Mati Airport is viewed not only as an infrastructure project but as a potential gateway to greater connectivity and opportunities for Davao Oriental, particularly in tourism, business, investments, and employment.

“Our goal is to open up more opportunities for our people, especially in tourism, business, investments, and employment.” Almario said.

He said he will continue coordinating with DOTr, Caap, the provincial government, Mindanao Development Authority, and other concerned agencies to help address the remaining requirements and facilitate the processing necessary for the release of the allocated funds and the continuation of the airport development.

“We will continue our work and coordination. We are carrying forward what was started before us, and we will continue working to move this project forward for the people of Davao Oriental,” he added. PR