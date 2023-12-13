Davao Oriental secures top disaster preparedness award

The Province of Davao Oriental clinched the Gawad Kalamidad at Sakuna Labanan, Sariling Galing ang Kaligtasan (Kalasag) award, solidifying its status as a leading province in disaster preparedness and management.

The recognition was announced on Monday, December 11, 2023, through a Facebook post by the province.

Scoring 2.88 and achieving the designation of "Beyond Compliant," Davao Oriental was among the top-ranking provinces in the assessment conducted by the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMC).

Agusan del Norte secured the highest score, followed by Davao Oriental, Occidental Mindoro, Mountain Province, and Benguet.

“The provincial government has prioritized disaster preparedness and management, particularly given Davao Oriental's susceptibility to natural disasters such as typhoons, monsoon flooding, and landslides, and its location along the Philippine Faultline,” the province wrote on its official Facebook page.

Governor Niño Sotero L. Uy, Jr. dedicated the award to the residents, emphasizing their entitlement to the "highest level of service."

Uy underscored the province's ongoing efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and underscored the importance of collaboration with national agencies and stakeholders for a comprehensive and efficient emergency response.

The Gawad Kalasag, established in 1998, annually recognizes stakeholders involved in disaster risk reduction management, climate change adaptation, and humanitarian assistance programs.

These initiatives aim to safeguard vulnerable communities from extreme hazards and empower them to address vulnerabilities.

Award recipients, including Davao Oriental, are acknowledged for their effectiveness in protecting populations from severe dangers and assisting them in overcoming weaknesses. RGP