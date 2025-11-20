Davao Oriental sends ₱1M aid to Cebu after Typhoon Tino devastation

THE Provincial Government of Davao Oriental will be sending P1 million in financial aid to the Province of Cebu following the devastating impact of Typhoon Tino.

“By helping Cebu, the province honors the same compassion it has received and upholds the collective resilience that binds Filipino communities together,” the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental wrote in their Facebook post on November 17, 2025.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) stated in its endorsement of assistance to Cebu that it is a gesture of gratitude and solidarity, noting that local recovery efforts in Davao Oriental remain fully supported and uninterrupted.

During the meeting, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Provincial Health Office (PHO), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) District 1 presented updates on the ongoing response and rehabilitation efforts in the province’s earthquake-affected areas.

Partner agencies expressed their support for the province’s recovery, as well as its decision to provide aid to Cebu.

The endorsement was then forwarded to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for approval. The local government unit (LGU) emphasized that the province remains committed to its affected residents and that extending aid to Cebu is not a diversion but rather a reflection of the province’s resilience and compassion.

The Council clarified that despite the challenges Davao Oriental is currently facing, the act of providing financial aid to Cebu reflects the humanitarian principles that guide the Philippines whenever disaster strikes.

“When one province suffers, others step in — and Davao Oriental has been a grateful beneficiary of this national spirit in the past weeks,” the LGU said.

Cebu provides aid to Davao Oriental

Despite being recently affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 30, 2025, that struck Bogo City in Cebu, the Province has provided P5 million financial assistance for Davao Oriental.

On October 14, the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu passed a resolution authorizing Governor Pamela Baricuatro to donate P5 million to the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental.

The measure was certified as urgent by Baricuatro, who had earlier announced Cebu’s intent to send financial aid to the quake-stricken province.

The resolution was authored by Provincial Board Members Stanley Caminero and Red Duterte, with PB Member Raymond Calderon as co-author, and was approved unanimously by the provincial board.

This latest provincial aid is separate from the Cebu City Government’s earlier donation, which included P232,000 in financial assistance, 34,000 bottles of water, and other essential supplies for quake victims in Davao Oriental.

Apart from the usual disaster-response aid, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced that the city’s relief packs would include danggit, dried mangoes, chicharon, and otap — products associated with Cebu’s identity and hospitality — after a social media post went viral in which a netizen humorously requested that Cebu include otap and danggit in its donations.

Damage brought by Tino

Typhoon Tino made landfall in Cebu at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The typhoon has damaged an estimated P1.2 billion in housing infrastructure as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. The City Government reported 9,193 families — or 34,668 individuals — were affected across 80 barangays.

Housing Damage: An initial assessment reported that 6,000 houses were destroyed and 2,812 sustained partial damage.

Affected Areas: Displacement was recorded in both lowland and hard-to-reach mountain barangays, including Bonbon, Toong, Sudlon 1, and Sudlon 2.

Relief Mobilization: The City Government mobilized P25.32 million in resources (food packs, water and medicines) for immediate distribution. The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) is conducting extensive validation to manage aid distribution. RGP WITH SS-CEBU