Davao Oriental teachers receive P6M-worth cash incentives

IN A grand celebration of this year's World Teachers' Day held in Banaybanay Central Elementary School, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, under the leadership of Governor Niño Sotero L. Uy, Jr., demonstrated its unwavering commitment to education by giving P6 million-worth of cash incentives, plus other big prizes to more than 6,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao Oriental. The celebration marked a significant moment of appreciation for teachers' vital role in shaping the Filipino children's and the nation’s future.

Celebrated as part of the National Teachers' Month, this year's World Teachers' Day celebration centered around the theme "Together4Teachers" and aimed to magnify the excellence and dedication of Filipino educators who contribute to building a patriotic and child-friendly nation.

In his heartfelt address to the teachers and non-teaching personnel present at the event.

The governor expressed his deep gratitude for their dedication to their profession. He acknowledged the challenges they face and praised their devotion to staying in Davao Oriental, serving the province's children, and contributing to building its future.

“In a time when many are tempted to seek better opportunities abroad for the sake of their families and their future, you have chosen to stay and serve our province and our children. You could have done the same and pursued your dreams... Nevertheless, you chose to endure the challenges of serving our communities and aid in building our province,” Uy said.

Committed to empowering the teachers and further elevating the status of education in the province, the governor also called on the teachers to continue supporting his efforts and those of the provincial government to enrich the education status in the province. He emphasized his willingness to collaborate with the educators to improve the children's education and secure Davao Oriental's future.

"I implore each one of you to join and support me. There is still much I can learn from you, and I am here all ears- ready to listen and collaborate in this noble endeavor. Be with me as we work tirelessly for the betterment of our children's education and the future of Davao Oriental," he added.

Aside from an array of exciting entertainment presentations, the teachers in attendance were treated to numerous surprises courtesy of the host Municipality of Banaybanay in partnership with the Department of Education and the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental. Special Service Awards were presented to teachers who have dedicated 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 milestone years to DepEd, recognizing their outstanding contributions to molding the future generations.

The Provincial Government continues to promote the cause of education in the province through various endeavors and collaboration with DepEd, as well as with the Provincial Local School Board in the hope of advancing the collective interests for the teachers’ welfare and to elevate the level of education in the province.

As part of Uy dedication to supporting education, the provincial government recently distributed the Brigada Eskwela 2023 Subsidy to Districts 1 and 2 schools, totaling P1.3 million and also extended cash assistance for the teachers in the province for communication expenses. The provincial government has also focused attention on sports development, career guidance fairs, the contract of para teachers and watchmen, and sustaining the school learning materials.

Uy reiterated his commitment to supporting the collective interests of the education sector in Davao Oriental. He emphasized that the World Teachers’ Day Celebration not only showcased the provincial government's reverence and gratitude toward teachers but also symbolized a significant partnership between the government and educators. PR