Davao Oriental to build ‘Bai ni Ompo’ home for abandoned elderly

A CENTER dedicated to the care and well-being of the elderly is taking shape in Davao Oriental, envisioned to serve as a safe refuge, especially for senior citizens who have been abandoned, neglected, or left to live alone.

Dubbed “Bai ni Ompo,” a Mandaya term meaning “home for the aged,” the facility aims to provide a dignified and caring environment for all abandoned senior citizens during their twilight years, Reynante Cruz of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) said during the Kolokabildo sa Davao Oriental media forum.

Cruz shared that this facility has long been the vision of Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, who recognized the need for a dedicated center for the elderly after encountering numerous abandoned senior citizens in the province, many of whom are currently housed in non-specialized facilities.

He added that although there are facilities elsewhere in the region, they are mostly located far from the province, making it difficult to find the remaining family members of the abandoned senior citizens.

For this reason, Cruz said they are fast-tracking the establishment of an elderly care facility to be managed by the provincial government.

“Ang tumong gyud nato nga [maka-establish] ta diri because abandoned sila, neglected, and we might be able to locate ilang family diri sa atoa, and isa dira we are also looking at matagal na sila knowing nga kita isip isa ka tao gusto gyud nato mobalik kung asa ta nigikan,” Cruz explained.

(Our main goal in establishing this facility here is to care for those who have been abandoned and neglected, and to help them find their families. We also consider that many of them have been away for a long time, and as human beings, we naturally want to return to where we came from.)

While in the facility, they will be subsidized by the provincial government and provided with appropriate care and support services. Since some residents may spend their final days at the center, Cruz said that additional services will also be integrated to ensure a dignified passing.

“We’ll provide the appropriate care, support services for their remaining number of years here that will be spent happily. We should not neglect our senior citizens, those who are abandoned, neglected, or living alone, because they helped build our society in the past. We must give them dignity and show that they are valued,” Cruz added.

Laying the groundwork

Cruz revealed that the governor has directed them to move forward with establishing the facility.

He said that the site, located in Mati City, has been identified within an existing facility that will undergo rehabilitation and repair. Coordination with relevant government agencies has already been carried out to finalize plans and obtain the necessary approvals.

The facility is planned to have a 40-bed capacity, with 20 beds for males and 20 for females, and is targeted to be operational by 2026.

“We are closely coordinating with our counterpart offices for the finalization of the program of works, as well as for approval from the provincial governor,” Cruz said.

“We are also preparing the budget and a three-year operational plan to ensure we can implement the program effectively, sustain operations, and continuously improve services.”

Cruz added that the Happy Home for Former Rebels is being used as a model in establishing the planned home for the aged.

Moreover, Cruz said that part of their preparation involves benchmarking activities in existing homes for the aged in the region. This includes assessing technical requirements such as staffing, admission processes, and operational procedures, among others

“Need namo mag-benchmark sa existing na mga facility para makakuha tag idea, katong government run na facility ug katong privately owned nga facility (We need to conduct benchmarking activity at existing facilities to get an idea, from government-run to private-run facilities),” he said.

He added, “So mobisita pa mi with permission of Governor Dayanghirang kay gusto pud niya nga maplastar pud ang pagplano nato kay they are looking at sustainable, operational na facility dili ‘sya one-shot lang (We will conduct site visits, with the permission of Governor Dayanghirang, as he wants our planning to be well-structured. They are aiming for a sustainable, fully operational facility, not just a one-time project).”

Meanwhile, since the facility will be located in Mati City, Cruz said they will coordinate with local government units to accommodate abandoned senior citizens in their respective localities, with their assistance ensuring that admitted seniors receive the necessary care and support.

“Makipag-MOA ta sa ilaha kung naa sila’y ma-refer diri sa atoa sa probinsya. Aduna puy gamay’ng subsidy doon sa ma-refer nila. Magtinabangay lang ta para sa atong mga abandonadong mga katigulangan diri,” he shared.

(We will enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with them for any senior citizens they may refer to our provincial facility. A small subsidy will be provided for each referral. We will work together to support our abandoned elderly here in the province.)

At present, there are only two government-run facilities for the elderly in the Davao region: one in Tagum City managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao, and another in Davao City run by the Davao City government.

Currently, 11 abandoned senior citizens from the province, seven males and four females, are housed in the Tagum facility at the city’s expense. PIA DAVAO