Davao pair strike 1 gold, 2 silvers

DAVAO City’s Palarong Pambansa multiple gold medalists Bhenz Owen Semilla and Francheska Darvin dazzled at the WDSF Open & PDSFI 3rd Quarter National DanceSport Championship, bringing home one gold and two silver medals over the weekend at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel.

The dynamic Dabawenyo duo captured the championship in the Under-21 Standard category and secured silver medals in the Youth A Standard and WDSF Under-21 Standard divisions.

In a Facebook post, 17-year-old Semilla expressed heartfelt gratitude to their coaches Julie Flintham and Jeah Yonac. “You’ve shaped us not only as dancers, but as individuals with strength and heart,” he wrote.

He also thanked their parents for their unwavering love and sacrifices, which gave them the courage and determination to keep pushing and perform their best. Semilla extended his appreciation to sponsors, including NCCC Mall Buhangin, for providing a training venue and believing in their journey.

"And to everyone who believed in us. Your cheers, messages, and encouragement meant the world. We carry your support with us every time we dance," Semilla, an F. Bustamante National High School student, added.

The 16-year-old Darvin, of the University of the Immaculate Conception, in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, Thursday, August 28, 2025, said, "I feel okay with it po. We got second and didn’t maintain our ranking, but I’m still proud of our efforts. I’m also happy for those who achieved their ranks; they really worked hard for it and deserve it."

Semilla and Darvin led Davao Region's Palarong Pambansa 2025 medal haul by sweeping all six golds at stake, topping the secondary standard category, single dance slow waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot, quickstep, and grade A standard (five dances). MLSA