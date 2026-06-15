Davao people’s org receive P2.7M PAMANA

NINE people’s livelihood project associations (PLPAs) in Davao Region recently received P2.7 million funding for socio-economic ventures under the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) run by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Each receiving a cheque worth P300,000, PO beneficiaries were Kauban sa Kalinaw ug Kalambuan PAMANA Livelihood Association, Muslim Community Development PAMANA Association, Davao United Bangsamoro PAMANA Livelihood Association, Davao City Bangsamoro PAMANA Livelihood Association, Sirawan Kagan PAMANA Livelihood Association, Bangsamoro Community Development PAMANA Livelihood Association, Davao Muslim Kagan PAMANA Livelihood Association, Sirawan Bangsamoro Women’s PAMANA Livelihood Association, and Sirawan Women’s Boracay Fisherfolk PAMANA Livelihood Association.

Funded by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), the PAMANA “is a flagship government program designed to promote sustainable peace, inclusive development, and socio-economic transformation in conflict-affected and conflict-vulnerable communities.”

OPAPRU had endorsed DSWD 23 people’s organizations for PAMANA funding, and the initial nine PLPAs got the first batch of funding releases that mostly went to Bangsamoro POs based in Davao City.

Representing the PO of former rebels (FRs) based in the Municipality of Boston, Davao Oriental, Boston Municipal Mayor Rowell F. Rosit called on members of the recipient POs to make the most of the funding assistance given by the national government which had made efforts to deliver and bring services right at their target communities.

“Magtinabangay kamo ug suportahan ang paningkamot sa gobyerno. Sila na gyod ang miduol sa atoa [You work together and support the government for its efforts. They are the ones who come to us (to help)], he said during the turnover ceremony of cheques to PLPAs held at the regional office of DSWD XI.

Meanwhile, DSWD XI Regional Director, Dr, Rhuelo D. Aradanas viewed the PAMANA funding as the capital of a “dream for a better livelihood, trust, peace, and resilience.”

“Nawa’y nagsisilbing palaala ang pagtitipon ito na ang kaunlaran ay mas nagiging makabuluhan kapag walang naiiwan at ang kapayapaan ay mas tumitibay kapag sama-samang ipinaglaban,” he said.

[May this gathering serve as a reminder that development becomes more meaningful when no one is left behind, and peace grows stronger when it is defended together.]

OPAPRU Director IV, Atty Eliza Evangelista-Lapina of Local Conflict Transformation-Field Implementation Support Unit (LCT-FISO), lauded the resolved spirit of the former rebels and decommissioned combatants to live a transformed lives and improved way of earning a living for their respective families.

“You have shown that real transformation is possible. You have proven that you are no longer bound by your past but are now guided by the decisions you make and the future you wish to build for your families and communities,” she said.

“Hindi na FR o decommissioned combatant ang turing sa inyo. Kayo na ngayon ay mga negosyante, mga ama at ina ng tahanan, at mga lider ng inyong komunidad,” she added.

Representing the recipients, PLPA President Hayria D. Obid rallied support of all leaders of PLPAs to guide all members with “nurturing patience” to avoid conflict that could most likely lead to disintegration that often happened to people’s organizations receiving a windfall of financial support.

“Kinahanglan nga i-apply nato ang pasensya sa atong mga miyembro aron dili magkawatak watak, kay usa na siya sa hinungdan, nganong magwatak-watak, kay dili nagkasinabot. Dapat naa jud permanente ang pasensya. [We need to apply patience to our members so we won’t disintegrate. One of the reasons why POs disintegrate is misunderstanding. So we should always be patient.],” she said. PIA DAVAO