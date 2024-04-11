Davao police admits challenges in locating, apprehending Quiboloy

THE Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-Davao) admitted that they are facing difficulties in tracking down Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, who is regarded as a “fugitive from justice”, being a prominent individual with extensive resources and logistical support, and has a network of influential friends.

With this, Police Brigadier General Alden Delvo, PRO-Davao regional director, said during the AFP-PNP Press Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 is directing all the intelligence units to double their efforts in looking for the founder and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), whom they have not heard the whereabouts since the issuance of his judicial warrant since April this year.

Delvo emphasized that they are still awaiting information from the intelligence units, specifically from the tracking team, regarding Quiboloy's whereabouts as this will enable him to issue directives to subordinate units.

“I need real, timely, relevant intelligent information so that I can give directives and instructions to the lower units (I need real, timely, relevant intelligent information so that I can give directives and instructions to the lower units),” he added.

Meanwhile, Delvo revealed that Quiboloy's ongoing legal case is not grounds for revoking his ownership and registration of 19 firearms, unless he unlawfully uses them.

Delvo said that he is still considered non-dangerous despite his possession of 19 licensed firearms.

“He has a license in his 19 firearms. He was given a license to own and possess. Since he is a fugitive and armed, and historically, wala naman yata siyang kaso in unlawful use of firearms, I would really say he is armed lang. Hindi ko pa masabi na armed and dangerous siya (He has licenses for his 19 firearms. He was granted licenses to own and possess them. Since he is a fugitive and armed, and historically, he doesn't seem to have any cases involving the unlawful use of firearms, so I would say he is just armed. I can't say that he is armed and dangerous yet), he said.

Thus, he said citizen arrest is not encouraged and not needed, considering that Quiboloy is armed, for safety and security reasons.

He, however, said that people who have been helping him hide will face legal charges.

“Kapag kaibigan ka, and you willfully hide him from the authorities, pwede kang kasohan diyan. The long arms of the law will definitely catch up with him. He will be arrested and facing the court (When you are a friend, and you willfully hid him from the authorities, you can be charged for that. The long arms of the law will definitely catch up with him. He will be arrested and face the court),” Delvo said.

The Davao cops’ chief hopes for a peaceful and non-resistant surrender from the pastor as he doesn’t want any bloodshed in Davao.

“Hopefully mo-surrender siya og peaceful and no resistance (Hopefully, he will surrender peacefully and without resistance).” Elle Marie Dela Cuesta, DNSC Intern