Davao Police eyes to inspect closed gas stations’ underground tanks

THE ‎Police Regional Office-Davao Region announced that it plans to conduct dipping inspections of underground tanks at closed gasoline stations to validate the reasons behind their closures and prevent alleged profiteering among local retailers.

‎The Department of Energy (DOE) has authorized the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct inspections of fuel storage tanks to verify whether remaining fuel levels have indeed dropped to 10 to 15 percent of their overall storage.

‎Since March 9, a total of 16 fuel stations across the Davao Region have reported closures: eight in Davao City, six in Davao del Norte, and two in Davao Oriental.

‎‎Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson for PRO-Davao, emphasized that the police will monitor these sites to ensure the reported supply depletion is genuine and not a tactic to manipulate prices

‎‎"Ingon si DOE nga pwede mu-request si PNP for dipping inspection sa mga underground tank sa mga nag-sarado na gas stations to check kung ang nabilin sa ilahang supply kay anaa nalang sa 10-15 percent (The DOE said the PNP can request a dipping inspection of the underground tanks of the closed gas stations to check if their remaining supply is only at 10 to 15 percent)," Dela Rey said during a press briefing at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, March 25, 2026.

‎‎The PNP will coordinate with the DOE to ensure that station owners are not withholding fuel. While Regional Director PbGen Leon Rosete has not yet issued specific directives for the immediate conduct of these checks, the police force remains ready to provide area security and support once the DOE takes action against non-compliant stations.

‎‎"Kung naa man galing mag-reklamo nga nangatik to sila pwede ta mag-request og dipping inspection dira sa mga gasoline station nga nag-sirado (If there are ever complaints that they are lying, we can request a dipping inspection at those gasoline stations that closed)," Dela Rey added. NICCA SANCHEZ/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN