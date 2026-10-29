Davao Police find no sign of Bato, Army says no arrest order

POLICE have monitored no movement of Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa in the Davao Region, while the Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Division (10th ID) said it has received no order to help arrest him.

Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Police Maj. Catherine Dela Rey said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, that police are monitoring whether the senator is in the region.

"And pagtanong naman dito sa Region 11, so far wala namang movement. Monitoring lang sa amin kung nandito ba si Sir Bato, so far negative naman po (As for here in Region 11, so far there has been no movement. We are just monitoring whether Sir Bato is here; so far it's negative)," Dela Rey said.

No standing order

At the same briefing, 10th ID spokesperson Maj. Ruben Gadut said the division has no directive to take part in the arrest.

"Sa ngayon, sir, wala namang standing directives or order ng request (For now, sir, there are no standing directives or orders or requests)," Gadut said.

However, he declined to comment on what he called speculation, saying the division would speak only once it is involved, and that it follows PRO-Davao's statement that the senator is not in the region.

"So, upon the involvement of 10ID, siguro saka kami makapagbigay ng statement as what the PRO-11 states na wala naman dito 'yung personality (So once the 10th ID gets involved, maybe we can give a statement, as PRO-11 says the personality is not here)," he said.

Gadut said the military's role in such cases is mainly intelligence, logistics, law enforcement support, and training, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the lead.

"But kina-clarify din natin na sa mga ganitong, ano, may jurisdiction or lead role ang PNP sa law enforcement (But we also clarify that in cases like this, the PNP has jurisdiction, or the lead role, in law enforcement)," he said.

Asked whether the 10th ID is ready to assist police, he said: "Yes, the 10ID is always ready for law enforcement operations, not necessarily na sa particular incident lang na 'yan, even sa ating mga joint checkpoints (not necessarily only for that particular incident, even in our joint checkpoints).

He cited the division's support for law enforcement in mining operations and for the Bureau of Immigration.

At the national level, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military supports lawful government operations, with the PNP as the lead agency.

Manhunt

It can be recalled that on Oct. 23, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the PNP offered a P50-million bounty for Dela Rosa's arrest

Also on Wednesday, PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Ray Co said teams, including Special Action Force troopers, are now tracking the senator and released mobile numbers the public can use to send tips on his whereabouts, the Philippine News Agency reported.

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber I issued the warrant on Nov. 6, 2025, and made it public on May 11, 2026. The international court accuses Dela Rosa as an indirect co-perpetrator of the crime against humanity of murder over the killing of at least 32 people from July 3, 2016, to the end of April 2018, during the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

The warrant says Dela Rosa served as city director of the Davao City Police Office from Feb. 1, 2012 to Oct. 17, 2013, before becoming PNP chief from July 1, 2016 to April 19, 2018.

Dela Rosa's camp has again asked the Supreme Court to stop his arrest.

In a manifestation, it asked the justices to reconsider their May 2026 decision, which denied his plea for interim relief, citing the P50-million bounty and saying the government's enforcement posture "has escalated". GRS