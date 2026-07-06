Davao Police launches ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ drive

IN THE wake of the fatal shooting incident in Tacloban City last month that reignited concerns over public safety, the Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has stepped up its information campaign by reminding the public of the proper actions to take during an active shooting situation.

Through a public safety advisory posted on its official social media platforms on July 5, 2026, PRO-Davao urged residents to familiarize themselves with the internationally recognized "Run, Hide, Fight" protocol, emphasizing that preparedness and quick decision-making can significantly improve a person's chances of survival during life-threatening incidents.

The advisory, titled "Protect Yourself!!! Safety and Survival Tips: Active Shooter – What to Do," outlines practical steps that individuals should follow if they encounter an armed attacker in public places such as schools, workplaces, malls, transport terminals, or other crowded areas.

Under the first response, "RUN – If it's safe to escape," the police advised the public to "Leave immediately. Move away from danger. Call emergency services once safe."

Authorities stressed that escaping the area should always be the first option whenever a clear and safe route is available. They reminded the public not to stop to gather personal belongings and to immediately distance themselves from the source of danger before contacting emergency responders.

If evacuation is no longer possible, PRO-Davao said the next course of action is "HIDE – If you can't escape."

The advisory instructs individuals to "Lock or barricade the room. Silence your phone. Stay out of sight and remain quiet."

Police emphasized that hiding in a secure location, away from the shooter's view, while minimizing noise, can help reduce the risk of being detected until law enforcement officers arrive and declare the area safe.

As a final option, the advisory states "FIGHT (LAST RESORT) – If your life is in immediate danger."

In such circumstances, PRO-Davao advised the public to "Defend yourself only if escape and hiding are no longer possible. Act with others if possible. Use available objects to create an opportunity to escape."

The police underscored that physical confrontation should only be considered when there is no other means of survival and when an individual's life faces an immediate threat.

The campaign comes weeks after the June shooting incident in Tacloban City, which prompted renewed discussions on emergency preparedness and public awareness in the event of armed attacks. While active shooter incidents remain relatively uncommon in the country, authorities said educating the public on appropriate emergency responses is an essential component of disaster and crisis preparedness.

The regional police agency also encouraged the public to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to authorities, and cooperate with law enforcement during emergency situations. The regional police said preparedness, situational awareness, and following established safety protocols can help minimize casualties and assist responders in managing critical incidents more effectively. DEF