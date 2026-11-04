Davao Police reiterates no sighting of Sen. Bato in Digos cemetery

THE Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) reiterated that there was no verified sighting of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa at Digos City Memorial Park during Undas 2026, clarifying that a photograph circulating online showing the senator at the cemetery was taken approximately three years ago.

The clarification came after a social media post featuring Dela Rosa at the memorial park gained widespread attention, prompting speculation that the senator had recently appeared in public during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

“The clarification came after an online post by Rey Anthony Malig-on featuring the senator at the memorial park circulated on social media and was later picked up in a news report by the Daily Tribune,” PRO-Davao said.

The regional police office confirmed that verification established that the photograph was not taken during this year's Undas observance and did not establish the senator's presence at the cemetery in November 2026.

Malig-on, the original uploader of the photograph, also clarified in the comment section of the Daily Tribune report that the image was old, dating back approximately three years.

As of press time, Malig-on's original Facebook post had garnered more than 12,000 reactions. Despite its widespread circulation, he continued to debunk claims that the photograph showed a recent appearance by Dela Rosa, reiterating through posts and comments on his Facebook account that the image was taken around three years ago and not during Undas 2026.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) had earlier issued a similar clarification on Tuesday, November 3, after its technical team examined the circulating photograph and coordinated with its original uploader.

PNP Public Information Office chief Police Colonel Allen Rae Co said the verification confirmed that the image was not recent.

“It was confirmed by our tech team it was an old picture, luma na ito, and the one who posted himself or the owner of the picture himself commented na ito ay 3 years ago na,” Co said during a press briefing.

Co also rejected claims that Dela Rosa had appeared at the Digos cemetery during the recent Undas observance, emphasizing that the circulating photograph should not be treated as evidence of a recent sighting.

PRO-Davao Acting Regional Director Brigadier General Benigno L. Guzman reminded the public to exercise caution when sharing information online, particularly photographs that may be taken out of their original context.

Guzman said the public should verify the source and date of images before circulating them to prevent misinformation and unnecessary confusion.

The regional police office said the reminder is consistent with the call of PNP Chief General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. for responsible and truthful communication with the public.

The PNP has also maintained that it continues to receive and validate information concerning Dela Rosa's whereabouts. Co warned that individuals who deliberately provide false information or interfere with police operations may face appropriate legal consequences.

The photograph's circulation came amid heightened public attention over the senator's whereabouts following developments in the International Criminal Court proceedings involving allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.

Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, has been linked to the ICC investigation. The allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings and should not be construed as a determination of guilt.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has also announced a P50-million reward for information leading to Dela Rosa's arrest. DEF