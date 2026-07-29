Davao police secure PBBM Sona rallies

PROTESTERS calling for justice, greater government accountability, and stronger anti-corruption measures staged a peaceful rally across parts of the Davao Region on Monday, July 27, in conjunction with the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., with authorities reporting no untoward incidents throughout the day.

The Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-Davao) said the demonstrations concluded without any breach of peace as various progressive and sectoral organizations exercised their constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Participants from groups including Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), Kabataan Party-list, and allied organizations gathered to air concerns on labor, education, governance, social welfare, and other national issues. Many protesters also echoed calls for justice, accountability in government, and stronger measures against corruption while criticizing issues they said continue to affect ordinary Filipinos.

To secure the demonstrations, PRO-Davao deployed 1,772 police personnel from the Davao City Police Office, the region's five provincial police offices, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 11, and National Support Units. Officers were stationed in key areas to maintain public order, facilitate traffic, ensure public safety, and respond to emergencies should the need arise.

Police said security personnel implemented maximum tolerance and strictly observed established operational procedures throughout the protests. The security deployment focused on protecting both demonstrators and the general public while allowing the rallies to proceed peacefully.

Regional Director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete commended the discipline and professionalism of the deployed personnel following the orderly conclusion of the demonstrations.

"PRO 11 remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of every Filipino while ensuring the safety and security of the public. The peaceful outcome of the activity reflects the professionalism of our personnel and the cooperation of all stakeholders in maintaining peace and public order," Rosete said.

The regional police office said the successful conduct of the rallies reflected its commitment to rights-based policing and its mandate to safeguard citizens while preserving peace and order. PRO-Davao added that its operations were aligned with the Philippine National Police's emphasis on protecting human rights, strengthening police-community relations, and maintaining public order through lawful and measured policing.

The peaceful demonstrations in Davao mirrored protest actions held in Metro Manila and other parts of the country during the President's annual address, where various groups pressed for reforms on governance, workers' welfare, education, human rights, and the rising cost of living.

In his fifth SONA delivered before a joint session of Congress, Marcos placed anti-corruption at the center of his administration's agenda, vowing that public officials involved in irregularities—including those with close political or personal ties to him—would be held accountable. He also urged lawmakers to pass measures expanding income tax exemptions for workers, removing the minimum corporate income tax for small businesses, eliminating electricity system loss charges, and advancing other economic reforms. The President likewise reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to defending its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea under the 2016 arbitral ruling. DEF