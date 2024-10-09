Davao poll candidates remain unchanged

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) confirmed that as of 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, there have been no changes to the candidates for the upcoming elections at Magsaysay Park.

Comelec-Davao assistant regional director Lawyer Gay Enumerables addressed the media, stating that candidates wishing to withdraw must do so in person at the office where they initially filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC).

"Pero wala pa man changes so far so katung mga nag file as is pa sila, mao lang gihapon (There's been no change so far, so those who filed are still the same)," she said. "Kung asa ka nag file didtoa pod ka mag withdraw and so far wala (You must withdraw at the same place where you filed your COC, and as of now, there have been no withdrawals)."

Enumerables said that, according to their records, no candidates have withdrawn their COCs. She explained that candidates must personally withdraw their COCs unless they are physically unable to do so, in which case they may be represented.

There will be no extensions for COC filing. However, if a candidate is at the office before 5 p.m. and their documents are complete, they will still be accommodated even if it is past the deadline.

Enumerables also clarified that substitutions can only occur after the COC filing if a candidate dies or is disqualified. This rule applies to both independent candidates and those affiliated with parties. She noted that their office will conduct checks for name accuracy and any errors. After October 8, only typographical errors will be allowed for correction.

This announcement follows reports that Former President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew his COC for mayor in Davao City, allegedly traveling to a tent city at the Manila Hotel with Silvestre Bello III.

Enumerables also said they only receive COCs and do not screen them, as long as the forms are properly filled out and have all necessary attachments.

She added that there were no incidents of violence or disturbances during the filing period.

Meanwhile, Comelec-Davao election officer Atty. Shajani Ebrahim announced that six candidates filed their COCs for mayor, while four candidates filed for vice mayor.

In the race for city council seats, 23 candidates filed in the first district, 25 in the second, and 27 in the third. For congressional seats, five candidates filed for the first district, three for the second, and five for the third. In total, approximately 98 candidates submitted their COCs during the filing period from October 1 to 8, 2024.

"Overall, from October 1 to 8, the process has been very peaceful," Ebrahim said.

He noted that they have not yet identified any nuisance candidates. A petition for the declaration of nuisance candidates can be filed within five days after the COC filing deadline. RGP