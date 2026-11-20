TROPICAL fruits, agricultural produce, and handcrafted products from the Davao Region will take center stage in Metro Manila as 44 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) prepare to participate in the second Madayaw: The Davao Region Trade Fair next month.

The five-day event, scheduled from December 4 to 8, 2026 at the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City, will feature an assortment of products highlighting the region's agricultural wealth, locally developed food products, craftsmanship, and creative industries.

The trade fair is part of the Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) efforts to expand the market reach of regional enterprises and provide local producers with opportunities to connect with consumers, retailers, and potential business partners in Metro Manila.

During the Habi at Kape forum on November 18 at Ayala Malls, Abreeza, Davao, DTI-Davao Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga said the agency is targeting P10 million in combined cash and booked sales from the event.

The participating enterprises will bring products made from locally sourced agricultural commodities, including cacao, coffee, banana, durian, and coconut, alongside processed fruits, handicrafts, textiles, and home and lifestyle products.

The showcase will also feature goods developed through the region's local manufacturing and creative sectors, highlighting how indigenous resources and local skills are transformed into commercially viable products.

Castañaga said the initiative is intended not only to generate sales during the trade fair but also to establish business relationships that could provide participating enterprises with a more sustained presence in markets outside the Davao Region.

"The products of Davao Region reflect the quality of our local resources, the skills of our people, and the innovation of our entrepreneurs. Through Madayaw, we want more consumers and buyers to discover what our MSMEs can offer. More importantly, we want to help these enterprises build connections that can translate into actual orders, wider market reach, and sustained business growth," Castañaga said.

The 44 participating MSMEs are beneficiaries of DTI's enterprise development and product promotion initiatives, including the Rapid Growth Project, Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), Otop Philippines, Malikhaing Pinoy, and Tatak Pinoy.

These programs provide assistance to enterprises in developing products, improving production and quality standards, adding value to local commodities, and strengthening their competitiveness in domestic markets.

The Rapid Growth Project and CFIDP support value-adding and market development for priority agricultural commodities, while Otop Philippines promotes locally distinctive products that draw from communities' resources and identities.

Meanwhile, Malikhaing Pinoy supports the development of Filipino creative industries, while Tatak Pinoy seeks to strengthen the competitiveness and recognition of Philippine-made products.

DTI-Davao said the participating businesses are expected to benefit from greater product exposure and opportunities to secure institutional buyers, distributors, and other commercial partners, with potential transactions extending beyond the duration of the fair.

The first Madayaw trade fair, held in December 2025, gathered 27 MSMEs from the Davao Region and recorded P15.6 million in combined cash and booked sales, surpassing its original P5-million target by more than three times.

The upcoming edition will increase the number of participating enterprises to 44, further bringing regional products to consumers and buyers in the country's capital. DEF