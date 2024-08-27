Davao prosecution office mum on KOJC issue

THE Regional Prosecution Office-Davao Region (RPO-Davao) of the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that they will not issue any statements on the ongoing tension between the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) since both parties are now seeking judicial recourse.

Regional Prosecutor, lawyer Janet Grace B. Dalisay-Fabrero said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2024, at NCCC Victoria, that the best course of action for both parties is to allow the judicial system to intervene and provide an appropriate resolution regarding the KOJC issue.

“Both parties are presenting their own contentions and it may be one that would entail judicial determination so it's going to be unethical, it's also going to be premature for me to give my opinion because we expect that both parties would be looking for judicial recourse,” she said.

Fabrero added that since both parties will be filing cases and taking actions, their office will refrain from providing inputs on the matter to avoid affecting the judicial determination of the case.

As of writing, the Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in Davao City has ordered the PNP to cease its operations at KOJC compound and remove the barriers at its entry points. The court further stated that the PNP’s restrictions violate the religious and academic rights of KOJC members.

Additionally, as of 1:30 p.m. on August 27, the southbound lane of the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway has been reopened for vehicles. The road has been converted to two-way traffic to accommodate vehicles traveling through the area.

On Aug. 24, 2024, police personnel stormed the 30-hectare KOJC compound to serve a warrant of arrest to Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who faces charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and child abuse. By August 26, 2024, some KOJC members had gathered for a prayer rally and formed a barricade along the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in front of the KOJC compound. RGP