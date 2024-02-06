Davao provinces still conducting damage assessment

SEVERAL Provincial Local Government Units (PLGUs) in Davao Region have been conducting their comprehensive Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) since January 29, this year following the effects of successive bad weather systems due to the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA).

In a radio interview earlier this week of GMA Super Radyo Davao with Ednar Dayanghirang, regional director of the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao), he revealed that around 33 infrastructures in the whole region or equivalent to P2.55 million worth of damages have been reported to them by the respective local government units (LGUs).

Additionally, 66 highways and roads, mostly in remote barangays, are not yet passable and six bridges are still under construction.

According to the official, final assessments cannot immediately be released to the public as recovery cluster meetings of Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Davao Region (RDRRMC-Davao) still need to validate the temporary, total, and partial damages to the agricultural sector.

The official also affirmed that the office, alongside the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices (MDRRMOs) in the region, will be conducting a Regional Flood Dialogue before February ends to discuss the solutions and resolve the flooding incidents, particularly in low-lying areas.

The recommendations came after OCD central headquarters last Monday, February 5 vowed to support the strengthening of river basin management and other measures to mitigate flood risks.

“We cannot deny the fact that there are challenges and existing problems that need to be resolved with regard to the recurring problem of flooding in various areas of the country and these are pressing concerns. The government agencies, local government units, the private sector and companies, experts, as well as the public should work together in addressing those challenges and problems” Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said. DEF

