Davao PSSO supports AI-powered CCTV plan

THE Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) on Monday, November 17, 2025, welcomed a proposed ordinance allowing the use of an AI-powered closed-circuit television (CCTV) system in Davao City, saying the technology would boost public safety.

PSSO chief Angel Sumagaysay thanked Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chair of the Committee on Information Technology, for pushing the measure. He said setting the policy framework first is the right move before the city purchases new equipment.

“We are very supportive aning lakang sa atoang pinanggang councilor kay nindot ni siya nauna ang policy kaysa mamalit ta ug bag-ong gamit (We are very supportive of this step by our dear councilor because it’s better to have the policy in place first before we start buying new equipment),” Sumagaysay said in an interview on Davao City Disaster Radio.

He said the council has already held committee hearings to tackle privacy concerns, with various agencies invited to ensure the system aligns with the Data Privacy Act. Only individuals with records of violations will be included in the data-driven system, he added.

Republic Act 10173, or the Data Privacy Act of 2012, safeguards personal information in both public and private sectors and requires organizations to secure consent, process data lawfully, and follow proper retention policies.

AI-driven security system

The 21st City Council earlier approved on second reading the proposed ordinance that would strengthen public safety and border control by using AI facial recognition at city entry and exit points.

In a privilege speech on July 15, Militar said the system would be deployed in land borders, airports, seaports, shorelines, and other critical locations. Authorities would be able to trace individuals on watchlists and receive real-time alerts.

"This proactive measure will significantly strengthen our city's security, allowing us to better monitor and control movement, identify potential threats, and ensure the safety of our communities from external dangers and criminal elements," he said.

Militar added that he briefed Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on the proposal during a June 16 meeting.

Growing population

Davao City’s population has climbed to 1,848,947, up from 1,776,949 in the 2020 census, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Talomo District remains the most populous with 467,813 residents, followed by Buhangin District with 311,932 and Poblacion District with 182,755. RGP