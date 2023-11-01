Davao-Quanzhou-Davao Flight to bolster tourism

THE re-opening of the Davao-Quanzhou-Davao flight is seen to bolster Davao City's tourism, an official from the Department of Tourism - Davao Region (DOT-Davao) said.

During the flight's relaunch event on October 29, Tanya Rabat-Tan, the DOT-Davao regional director, said the resumption of direct flights between Davao and Quanzhou in China's Fujian Province could bring mutual benefits for both cities, particularly in the tourism sector.

“We are excited to see the opportunities that this reconnection brings. May this herald a new era of travel and collaboration, bringing opportunities to all sectors involved,” Rabat-Tan said.

She underscored the region's eagerness to welcome more travelers eager to explore its scenic landscapes and immerse themselves in vibrant local experiences.

Additionally, the historical landmarks and Unesco heritage sites in Fujian Province are expected to draw the interest of locals, especially the Filipino-Chinese community in the Davao Region with ancestral ties to the province.

Fujian boasts four UNESCO world heritage sites: Mount Wuyi, a biodiversity-conserved mountain range; Fujian Tulou, a 46-house heritage site constructed by Hakka and Minnan people; Gulangyu Island, a pedestrian-only island; and China Danxia, a reddish landform landscape.

Rabat-Tan said that the re-connection “shows the resilience and commitment of both Xiamen Air and Davao Region to revive tourism amidst challenging times.”

In response, Jinjiang Airport general manager Yang Shuanghua acknowledged the significance of this reconnection, given Davao City's role as an "important economic center" and the substantial number of overseas Chinese residents in Davao hailing from Jinjiang.

“May the friendship between Davao and Jinjiang last forever, and may the flight from Jinjiang and Davao get better and better,” Yang said.

The Davao-Quanzhou-Davao flight will now operate twice weekly, specifically every Sunday and Wednesday. Flight MF8696 will depart from Jinjiang International Airport in Jinjiang at 9 a.m. local time and arrive in Davao City at 12:30 p.m. local time, with an estimated flight duration of three hours and 30 minutes.

The return flight to Jinjiang will depart from the Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport) at 1:25 p.m. local time and reach Quanzhou at 4:50 p.m., with an estimated travel time of three hours and 25 minutes. ICE