DAVAO Region is expected to experience below-normal rainfall in the coming months, with all its provinces potentially reaching meteorological drought conditions by March 2027 as a very strong El Niño continues to affect the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned.

The prolonged rainfall deficit could affect agricultural production, water availability, and daily activities, including school operations, prompting calls for early preparation among communities and local government units.

Engr. Alan Ray C. Ribo, weather specialist of Pagasa-Davao Station, discussed the regional rainfall outlook during the Habi at Kape business forum on November 18, 2026, at Ayala Abreeza in Davao City.

Ribo said that although the region experienced above-normal rainfall in October, precipitation is expected to gradually decline beginning November and continue below normal through December.

“Sa ngayon po, dahil hindi lamang tayo nakatuntong ng near-normal rainfall condition, but also we exceeded, so nasa above-normal rainfall condition po tayo sa buwan ng October,” he said.

He explained that below-normal rainfall refers to a reduction of approximately 21 to 60 percent from the normal monthly rainfall level.

For November, Pagasa expects rainfall to remain below normal in several parts of the region, while December is also projected to experience below-normal conditions.

“So we are expecting below-normal rainfall conditions. Pag sinabi po kasing below-normal rainfall condition, about 21% to around 60% na reduction of rainfall for the month of November. December, actually ganoon pa rin po, below-normal rainfall condition pa rin po tayo,” Ribo said.

He warned that consecutive months of insufficient rainfall could lead to increasingly dry conditions.

“Probably, kapag two consecutive months na na-below-normal rainfall condition, puwede po tayong maisailalim sa dry condition by the end of December 2026,” he added.

Drought risk increases in early 2027

The rainfall outlook is expected to worsen between January and April 2027, with Pagasa forecasting way-below-normal rainfall in several areas.

Ribo said the agency's forecast models indicate that parts of Davao Region will experience rainfall reductions exceeding 61 percent during this period.

“Actually affected po tayo, kasi from November, December, and January, based on the forecast models na binigay ng Pagasa, nandoon po tayo sa below-normal rainfall condition. So majority or half of the areas sa Davao Region nasa below-normal,” he said.

“February, March, April, nandoon na po tayo sa way-below-normal rainfall condition, or about more than 61 percent reduction of rainfall. That's why we are expecting drought in the coming months,” he added.

He said some areas or provinces could already be placed under drought conditions by the end of February 2027.

The latest Pagasa climate outlook, presented during its 201st Climate Outlook Forum on October 21, likewise projected way-below-normal to below-normal rainfall across most parts of the country from December 2026 to January 2027, followed by way-below-normal rainfall from February to April 2027.

However, Pagasa’s November outlook identified Davao City and Davao del Norte, along with Agusan del Norte, as areas that may still experience near-normal rainfall, unlike other areas expected to receive below-normal to way-below-normal rainfall.

A separate regional presentation by Pagasa weather specialist Engr. Bema C. Tajones during the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry's November 13 meeting provided a more detailed provincial outlook.

By the end of November, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental could experience a dry spell, while Davao Oriental could reach dry-condition status.

By December, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental may already be under drought conditions, while Davao Oriental could experience a dry spell and Davao de Oro could enter dry conditions.

The outlook further indicated that Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental could remain under drought in January 2027, with the condition potentially spreading to Davao Oriental by February.

By the end of March, all provinces in the region, including Davao City, could be under meteorological drought conditions.

Davao Occidental already showing signs of dry conditions

The possibility of prolonged dry weather is already reflected in Pagasa’s monitoring of rainfall distribution across the region.

In a November 3 report by Pagasa-Davao, the agency warned that Davao Occidental could experience a dry spell by the end of November if its below-normal rainfall continues.

As of October 25, the province was already recording below-normal rainfall for the month.

Ribo also noted that rainfall distribution in Davao Oriental was uneven, with its northern portion and other provinces, including Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao del Sur, recording near-normal rainfall from October 1 to 25, while southern Davao Oriental remained below normal.

Pagasa defines a dry spell as three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall or two consecutive months of way-below-normal rainfall.

Meteorological drought is declared when an area experiences three consecutive months of way-below-normal rainfall or five consecutive months of below-normal rainfall.

Very strong El Niño to persist until 2027

The declining rainfall outlook is linked to the very strong El Niño currently present in the tropical Pacific.

In its November 4, 2026 advisory, Pagasa said the phenomenon is expected to persist until the first half of 2027 and could reach its peak before the end of 2026.

The agency reported that five provinces had experienced meteorological drought, 11 were under dry spell conditions, and 10 had experienced dry conditions in October 2026.

Pagasa also warned that warmer-than-average temperatures are expected across most parts of the country, increasing the possibility of water shortages and heat-related concerns.

However, the presence of El Niño does not mean that rainfall will completely stop.

Pagasa’s weekly weather outlook issued November 13 still forecast scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao on November 19 and 20 due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The occurrence of occasional rain showers does not necessarily mean that the region's overall monthly rainfall will return to normal, as seasonal climate outlooks measure accumulated rainfall against historical averages.

Schools may adjust schedules amid increasing heat

Aside from agriculture and water resources, the anticipated dry conditions could also affect school activities, particularly during the warmer hours of the day.

Ribo said the effects of reduced rainfall and increasing temperatures could become more noticeable between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., when heat exposure is generally a concern.

He said schools may consider reducing outdoor activities and adjusting schedules depending on local weather conditions and recommendations from school administrators.

“Sa ngayon po, dahil may tubig-ulan pa naman tayo, by the end of November mag-i-start na po 'yung below-normal rainfall condition. So, posibleng maka-affect sila at around 11 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon,” he said.

“So, puwede ma-lessen po lamang 'yung mga outdoor activities, pero 'yung cancellation ng classes, puwede pa naman po magpatuloy ito depende na po sa mga suggestions ng ating school principals,” he added.

Under the Department of Education's 2026 guidelines for extreme heat and El Niño preparedness, schools may adopt modified class schedules, hybrid learning, or alternative learning arrangements depending on prevailing heat conditions and the availability of water and adequate classroom facilities.

The guidelines establish a four-level response system: Hayo for manageable conditions, Hinay for caution, Hinga for extreme caution, and Hinto for danger and extreme danger.

These measures allow school heads to make localized decisions to protect learners and personnel. Thus, below-normal rainfall does not automatically result in class suspension; adjustments depend on actual heat conditions, school assessments, and applicable DepEd and local government policies.

Airport operations remain normal

Meanwhile, Ribo said prevailing wind conditions have not significantly affected aircraft operations at Davao International Airport.

He explained that the easterlies, bringing winds from the southeastern Pacific, have generally kept the region from experiencing significant weather-related visibility concerns.

Pagasa coordinates with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) when haze or moderate haze conditions could affect aviation operations.

Ribo said a shift in wind direction, particularly toward southwesterly winds coming from Indonesia, could potentially bring haze concerns if wildfires in the area persist.

However, he said Pagasa had not been monitoring significant light or moderate haze conditions at the time of the discussion, allowing normal aircraft landing and takeoff operations to continue. DEF