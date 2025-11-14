Davao Region adds 2 more drug-cleared brgys

TWO barangays in the Davao Region have officially been declared drug-cleared as the Regional Oversight Committee on the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (ROCBDC) convened on November 13, 2025, reaffirming the region’s ongoing gains in its anti-drug campaign.

The committee, chaired by PDEA-Davao Regional Director Edgar T. Jubay, met at the Davao City Anti-Drug Abuse Council Conference Room inside the Davao City Recreation Center along Quimpo Boulevard. Representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), Police Regional Office–Davao, and the concerned local government units also participated in the session.

During the meeting, Barangay Mudiang in Davao City and Barangay Zone 1 in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur were formally granted drug-cleared status after completing all requirements under Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021. The oversight committee likewise confirmed 15 barangays as drug-free and validated 159 barangays across the region for their drug-cleared status.

Local chiefs of police, Anti-Drug Abuse Council members, and barangay representatives witnessed the declarations and reiterated their commitment to sustaining drug-free communities through continuous monitoring and local enforcement.

These new additions further strengthen the region’s overall progress under the Barangay Drug-Clearing Program. A SunStar report earlier this year noted that the Davao Region has already recorded 987 drug-cleared barangays, reflecting the steady collaboration among law enforcement agencies, the health sector, and local governments. The inclusion of Barangay Mudiang adds to Davao City’s continued advancement toward establishing a broader and more resilient network of drug-free and drug-cleared communities. DEF